The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, Jan. 28. There were 19 in attendance. President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:11 p.m. Luke Robinson led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gregary Achtermann led us in the 4-H Pledge.

Terry Hatfield passed out the 2023 certificates. The members and advisors then introduced themselves. Judy Hatfield gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann the treasurer’s report.

We then did an election of officers. The 2024 Pork Pride 4-H Club Officers are as follows: president – Stanley Chesney; vice president – Gregary Achtermann; secretary – Shelby Robinson; treasurer – Isaac Chesney; and news reporter – Leah Chesney.

The Pork Pride 4-H Club Constitution and By-Laws were then discussed. Choice of shirt colors was tabled until our next meeting. Terry Hatfield went over updates for 2024. Judy Hatfield went over paperwork, fundraisers and community service. Judy Hatfield did a get to know you activity by asking different questions of the 4-H members and advisors.

Gregary Achtermann did a demonstration on his bottle fed Alpine/Toggenburger goat named “Clarice.” Gregary did a good job on his demonstration.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Gregary Achtermann will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Elaina Chesney will do the 4-H Pledge; and Luke Robinson will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:57 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Hatfield family.