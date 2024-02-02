BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Coventry 71, Mogadore Field 59
Alliance 50, Minerva 45
Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 45
Anna 52, Russia 48
Archbold 51, Metamora Evergreen 45
Arlington 61, Van Buren 57
Ashland 66, Mansfield Madison 47
Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Jefferson Area 59
Atwater Waterloo 37, McDonald 33
Aurora 73, Medina Highland 49
Avon 53, Olmsted Falls 41
Avon Lake 65, Amherst Steele 53
Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Piketon 61
Barberton 57, Cuyahoga Falls 49
Bard Cleveland 48, Cle. Collinwood 45
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38, Old Fort 36
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, East Dayton Christian School 31
Belmont Union Local 79, St Clairsville 76, OT
Beloit W. Branch 56, Carrollton 43
Belpre 64, Racine Southern 49
Berea-Midpark 57, Grafton Midview 52
Berlin Center Western Reserve 32, Sebring McKinley 22
Berlin Hiland 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Blanchester 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53
Botkins 67, Houston 29
Bristol 72, Windham 28
Brooke, W.Va. 72, Richmond Edison 45
Brooklyn 54, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53
Brunswick 83, Shaker Hts. 56
Burton Berkshire 48, Wickliffe 42
Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Newton Local 40
Campbell Memorial 77, Brookfield 50
Can. South 56, Orrville 47
Canfield 51, Warren Harding 44
Canfield S. Range 70, Niles McKinley 47
Carlisle 53, Eaton 42
Casstown Miami E. 60, DeGraff Riverside 53
Castalia Margaretta 72, Vermilion 31
Centerville 62, Kettering Fairmont 61
Chagrin Falls 51, Andrews Osborne Academy 46
Chardon NDCL 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Frankfort Adena 43
Cin. Mariemont 63, Cin. Deer Park 47
Cin. Moeller 44, Cin. Elder 28
Cin. Oak Hills 52, Fairfield 47
Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 47
Cin. Sycamore 60, Mason 56, OT
Clayton Northmont 55, Springboro 31
Cle. Rhodes 80, Cle. Lincoln W. 25
Cle. St Ignatius 64, Lakewood St Edward 61
Clyde 52, Norwalk 45
Coldwater 65, Versailles 60, 2OT
Cols. Eastmoor 90, Cols. Briggs 38
Columbiana 69, Leetonia 20
Columbiana Crestview 52, Warren Champion 38
Convoy Crestview 61, Ada 34
Cortland Maplewood 68, Southington Chalker 55
Creston Norwayne 65, Rittman 52
Dalton 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63
Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cin. McNicholas 55
Day. Miami Valley 59, Yellow Springs 37
Defiance 38, Lima Bath 35
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Dublin Jerome 47
Delphos St John’s 67, Minster 42
Delta 61, Swanton 30
Dover 51, Steubenville 41
E. Can. 77, Newcomerstown 41
E. Liverpool 78, Youngs. East 62
Eastlake North 75, Chardon 50
Edon 48, Pioneer N. Central 41
Elyria Cath. 89, Elyria Open Door 84
Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Vienna Mathews 50
Fairview 74, Independence 56
Fayetteville-Perry 49, Leesburg Fairfield 48
Findlay 55, Bowling Green 38
Garfield Hts. 74, Warrensville Hts. 45
Gates Mills Hawken 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 33
Geneva 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 61
Girard 57, Hubbard 40
Goshen 83, Batavia 59
Green 44, Massillon Perry 42
Hamilton Ross 64, Monroe 43
Hanoverton United 78, E. Palestine 51
Harrod Allen E. 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Hilliard Bradley 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 55
Hilliard Darby 46, Lewis Center Olentangy 43
Holgate 53, Gorham Fayette 28
Ironton 67, Ironton Rock Hill 48
Ironton St. Joseph 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23
Kinsman Badger 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 59
Lakewood 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36
Lancaster 82, Reynoldsburg 51
Latham Western 75, Beaver Eastern 64
Leavittsburg LaBrae 75, Youngs. Liberty 33
Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24
Lexington 57, New Philadelphia 47
Liberty Center 56, Bryan 48
Lisbon David Anderson 65, Wellsville 29
London 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 48
Louisville 71, Can. McKinley 67
Lowellville 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55
Lucasville Valley 46, Portsmouth W. 40
Madison 92, Conneaut 47
Magnolia Sandy Valley 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Malvern 71, Strasburg 55
Manchester 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
Mantua Crestwood 67, Kirtland 64
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Rockford Parkway 39
Marietta 69, Pomeroy Meigs 40
Massillon Jackson 82, Can. Glenoak 80
Maumee 60, Millbury Lake 45
Mayfield 59, Willoughby S. 54
McArthur Vinton County 77, Nelsonville-York 63
McDermott Scioto NW 68, Crown City S. Gallia 50
Mechanicsburg 56, W. Jefferson 43
Medina 73, Mentor 62
Medina Buckeye 47, Parma Normandy 34
Mogadore 77, Ravenna SE 62
Montpelier 42, Pettisville 36
Morral Ridgedale 35, Cory-Rawson 32
Morrow Little Miami 49, Lebanon 46
Mt. Vernon 53, Wooster 49
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 79, N. Baltimore 55
N. Can. Hoover 60, Uniontown Lake 45
New Bremen 74, New Knoxville 42
New Lexington 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34
New Madison Tri-Village 72, Bradford 42
New Middletown Spring. 56, Mineral Ridge 39
Newark 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Newton Falls 60, Garrettsville Garfield 38
Norwalk St Paul 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 47
Orwell Grand Valley 60, Middlefield Cardinal 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 87, Celina 53
Ottoville 51, Kalida 27
Pandora-Gilboa 68, Findlay Liberty-Benton 56
Perry 59, Painesville Harvey 48
Perrysburg 65, Napoleon 60
Pickerington Cent. 56, Groveport-Madison 50
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42, Arcanum 41
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Bellefontaine 48
Richfield Revere 63, Kent Roosevelt 55
Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. Shawnee 46
S. Webster 64, Minford 62, OT
Sandusky St. Mary 65, Lakeside Danbury 50
Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, RULH 35
Sidney 57, Vandalia Butler 45
South Point 69, Proctorville Fairland 56
Spencerville 76, Bluffton 74, OT
St Henry 68, Ft. Recovery 56
St Marys 59, Kenton 51
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Reedsville Eastern 49
Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Twinsburg 43
Streetsboro 42, Peninsula Woodridge 39
Struthers 67, Cortland Lakeview 46
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Sylvania Southview 67, Tol. Start 56
Tiffin Calvert 61, Elmore Woodmore 39
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Piqua 27
Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 40
Tree of Life 55, Cols. Wellington 49
Urbana 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 41
W. Carrollton 55, Troy 43
W. Liberty-Salem 68, Spring. NE 48
Warren Howland 34, Youngs. Boardman 33
Warren JFK 81, Louisville Aquinas 36
Waterford 64, Glouster Trimble 52
Waynesville 61, Germantown Valley View 56
Wellston 64, Bidwell River Valley 43
West Union 57, Lynchburg-Clay 54
Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 42
Willard 76, Port Clinton 45
Williamsport Westfall 62, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 49
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Caldwell 28
Youngs. Mooney 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 56
Youngs. Ursuline 73, Austintown-Fitch 64
Youngs. Valley Christian 64, Salineville Southern 21
–
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43
Avon Lake 41, Amherst Steele 28
Berea-Midpark 41, Grafton Midview 34
Carey 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 31, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28
Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29
Cle. Glenville 50, Cle. Max Hayes 46
Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3
Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Whetstone 20
Cols. Centennial 77, Columbus International 28
Cols. Grandview Hts. 32, Cols. Bexley 25
Cols. Independence 50, West 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23
Cornerstone Christian 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 37
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 22
Delaware Hayes 73, Westerville S. 55
Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Davidson 37
Dublin Jerome 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38
Fredericktown 67, Delaware Christian 42
Grove City 45, Pickerington N. 25
LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 27
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Colerain 11
Lorain Clearview 40, Oberlin 27
Mansfield Temple Christian 51, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 37
Marietta 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37
Marysville 56, Thomas Worthington 14
Monclova Christian 25, Bowling Green Christian Academy 17
N. Ridgeville 65, Elyria 51
New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23
Oberlin Firelands 45, Sullivan Black River 23
Perry 51, Painesville Harvey 12
Pickerington Cent. 73, Groveport-Madison 28
Shelby 71, Ontario 36
Sycamore Mohawk 38, Bucyrus Wynford 33
Tol. Rogers 61, River Rouge, Mich. 26
Vandalia Butler 42, Sidney 39
Wellington 52, Sheffield Brookside 20
Worthington Christian 65, Whitehall-Yearling 38
Zanesville 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/