BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Coventry 71, Mogadore Field 59

Alliance 50, Minerva 45

Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 45

Anna 52, Russia 48

Archbold 51, Metamora Evergreen 45

Arlington 61, Van Buren 57

Ashland 66, Mansfield Madison 47

Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Jefferson Area 59

Atwater Waterloo 37, McDonald 33

Aurora 73, Medina Highland 49

Avon 53, Olmsted Falls 41

Avon Lake 65, Amherst Steele 53

Bainbridge Paint Valley 62, Piketon 61

Barberton 57, Cuyahoga Falls 49

Bard Cleveland 48, Cle. Collinwood 45

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38, Old Fort 36

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 66, East Dayton Christian School 31

Belmont Union Local 79, St Clairsville 76, OT

Beloit W. Branch 56, Carrollton 43

Belpre 64, Racine Southern 49

Berea-Midpark 57, Grafton Midview 52

Berlin Center Western Reserve 32, Sebring McKinley 22

Berlin Hiland 54, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44

Blanchester 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 53

Botkins 67, Houston 29

Bristol 72, Windham 28

Brooke, W.Va. 72, Richmond Edison 45

Brooklyn 54, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53

Brunswick 83, Shaker Hts. 56

Burton Berkshire 48, Wickliffe 42

Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Newton Local 40

Campbell Memorial 77, Brookfield 50

Can. South 56, Orrville 47

Canfield 51, Warren Harding 44

Canfield S. Range 70, Niles McKinley 47

Carlisle 53, Eaton 42

Casstown Miami E. 60, DeGraff Riverside 53

Castalia Margaretta 72, Vermilion 31

Centerville 62, Kettering Fairmont 61

Chagrin Falls 51, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Chardon NDCL 66, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Frankfort Adena 43

Cin. Mariemont 63, Cin. Deer Park 47

Cin. Moeller 44, Cin. Elder 28

Cin. Oak Hills 52, Fairfield 47

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Cin. La Salle 47

Cin. Sycamore 60, Mason 56, OT

Clayton Northmont 55, Springboro 31

Cle. Rhodes 80, Cle. Lincoln W. 25

Cle. St Ignatius 64, Lakewood St Edward 61

Clyde 52, Norwalk 45

Coldwater 65, Versailles 60, 2OT

Cols. Eastmoor 90, Cols. Briggs 38

Columbiana 69, Leetonia 20

Columbiana Crestview 52, Warren Champion 38

Convoy Crestview 61, Ada 34

Cortland Maplewood 68, Southington Chalker 55

Creston Norwayne 65, Rittman 52

Dalton 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 63

Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cin. McNicholas 55

Day. Miami Valley 59, Yellow Springs 37

Defiance 38, Lima Bath 35

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Dublin Jerome 47

Delphos St John’s 67, Minster 42

Delta 61, Swanton 30

Dover 51, Steubenville 41

E. Can. 77, Newcomerstown 41

E. Liverpool 78, Youngs. East 62

Eastlake North 75, Chardon 50

Edon 48, Pioneer N. Central 41

Elyria Cath. 89, Elyria Open Door 84

Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Vienna Mathews 50

Fairview 74, Independence 56

Fayetteville-Perry 49, Leesburg Fairfield 48

Findlay 55, Bowling Green 38

Garfield Hts. 74, Warrensville Hts. 45

Gates Mills Hawken 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 33

Geneva 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 61

Girard 57, Hubbard 40

Goshen 83, Batavia 59

Green 44, Massillon Perry 42

Hamilton Ross 64, Monroe 43

Hanoverton United 78, E. Palestine 51

Harrod Allen E. 68, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Hilliard Bradley 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 55

Hilliard Darby 46, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Holgate 53, Gorham Fayette 28

Ironton 67, Ironton Rock Hill 48

Ironton St. Joseph 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 23

Kinsman Badger 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 59

Lakewood 65, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 36

Lancaster 82, Reynoldsburg 51

Latham Western 75, Beaver Eastern 64

Leavittsburg LaBrae 75, Youngs. Liberty 33

Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24

Lexington 57, New Philadelphia 47

Liberty Center 56, Bryan 48

Lisbon David Anderson 65, Wellsville 29

London 56, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48

Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 48

Louisville 71, Can. McKinley 67

Lowellville 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55

Lucasville Valley 46, Portsmouth W. 40

Madison 92, Conneaut 47

Magnolia Sandy Valley 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Malvern 71, Strasburg 55

Manchester 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

Mantua Crestwood 67, Kirtland 64

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Rockford Parkway 39

Marietta 69, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Massillon Jackson 82, Can. Glenoak 80

Maumee 60, Millbury Lake 45

Mayfield 59, Willoughby S. 54

McArthur Vinton County 77, Nelsonville-York 63

McDermott Scioto NW 68, Crown City S. Gallia 50

Mechanicsburg 56, W. Jefferson 43

Medina 73, Mentor 62

Medina Buckeye 47, Parma Normandy 34

Mogadore 77, Ravenna SE 62

Montpelier 42, Pettisville 36

Morral Ridgedale 35, Cory-Rawson 32

Morrow Little Miami 49, Lebanon 46

Mt. Vernon 53, Wooster 49

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 79, N. Baltimore 55

N. Can. Hoover 60, Uniontown Lake 45

New Bremen 74, New Knoxville 42

New Lexington 52, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

New Madison Tri-Village 72, Bradford 42

New Middletown Spring. 56, Mineral Ridge 39

Newark 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Newton Falls 60, Garrettsville Garfield 38

Norwalk St Paul 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 47

Orwell Grand Valley 60, Middlefield Cardinal 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 87, Celina 53

Ottoville 51, Kalida 27

Pandora-Gilboa 68, Findlay Liberty-Benton 56

Perry 59, Painesville Harvey 48

Perrysburg 65, Napoleon 60

Pickerington Cent. 56, Groveport-Madison 50

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42, Arcanum 41

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Bellefontaine 48

Richfield Revere 63, Kent Roosevelt 55

Richwood N. Union 60, Spring. Shawnee 46

S. Webster 64, Minford 62, OT

Sandusky St. Mary 65, Lakeside Danbury 50

Sardinia Eastern Brown 66, RULH 35

Sidney 57, Vandalia Butler 45

South Point 69, Proctorville Fairland 56

Spencerville 76, Bluffton 74, OT

St Henry 68, Ft. Recovery 56

St Marys 59, Kenton 51

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, Reedsville Eastern 49

Stow-Munroe Falls 63, Twinsburg 43

Streetsboro 42, Peninsula Woodridge 39

Struthers 67, Cortland Lakeview 46

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Sylvania Southview 67, Tol. Start 56

Tiffin Calvert 61, Elmore Woodmore 39

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Piqua 27

Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Maumee Valley 40

Tree of Life 55, Cols. Wellington 49

Urbana 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 41

W. Carrollton 55, Troy 43

W. Liberty-Salem 68, Spring. NE 48

Warren Howland 34, Youngs. Boardman 33

Warren JFK 81, Louisville Aquinas 36

Waterford 64, Glouster Trimble 52

Waynesville 61, Germantown Valley View 56

Wellston 64, Bidwell River Valley 43

West Union 57, Lynchburg-Clay 54

Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 42

Willard 76, Port Clinton 45

Williamsport Westfall 62, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 49

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Caldwell 28

Youngs. Mooney 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 56

Youngs. Ursuline 73, Austintown-Fitch 64

Youngs. Valley Christian 64, Salineville Southern 21

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 46, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43

Avon Lake 41, Amherst Steele 28

Berea-Midpark 41, Grafton Midview 34

Carey 44, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 31, Cin. Gamble Montessori 28

Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 29

Cle. Glenville 50, Cle. Max Hayes 46

Cols. Africentric 93, Cols. Marion-Franklin 3

Cols. Beechcroft 57, Cols. Whetstone 20

Cols. Centennial 77, Columbus International 28

Cols. Grandview Hts. 32, Cols. Bexley 25

Cols. Independence 50, West 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 35, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 23

Cornerstone Christian 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 37

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 22

Delaware Hayes 73, Westerville S. 55

Dublin Coffman 44, Hilliard Davidson 37

Dublin Jerome 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 38

Fredericktown 67, Delaware Christian 42

Grove City 45, Pickerington N. 25

LaGrange Keystone 34, Columbia Station Columbia 27

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Colerain 11

Lorain Clearview 40, Oberlin 27

Mansfield Temple Christian 51, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 37

Marietta 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Marysville 56, Thomas Worthington 14

Monclova Christian 25, Bowling Green Christian Academy 17

N. Ridgeville 65, Elyria 51

New Lebanon Dixie 56, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23

Oberlin Firelands 45, Sullivan Black River 23

Perry 51, Painesville Harvey 12

Pickerington Cent. 73, Groveport-Madison 28

Shelby 71, Ontario 36

Sycamore Mohawk 38, Bucyrus Wynford 33

Tol. Rogers 61, River Rouge, Mich. 26

Vandalia Butler 42, Sidney 39

Wellington 52, Sheffield Brookside 20

Worthington Christian 65, Whitehall-Yearling 38

Zanesville 56, Zanesville Rosecrans 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR