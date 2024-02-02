ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With some clutch shooting, Clinton-Massie was able to get some revenge against New Richmond Friday night and move into second place in the SBAAC American Division.

With a 65-54 win Friday at Brian P. Mudd Court, Clinton-Massie is now 12-6 overall and 4-3 in conference. Batavia lost to American front-runner Goshen Friday night and falls to 3-3. Wilmington, Western Brown and New Richmond all have two conference wins.

New Richmond defeated Clinton-Massie 57-51 on Jan. 5. Lion sharp-shooter Rylan Utter scored 27 that night.

But in Friday’s win, Utter had 13.

“We actually had guys that came up to me in Cale Wilson and Avden Faucett and said that they wanted to guard him and as a coach you love hearing that, especially guys that can defend … so we let them have it and that was kind of the recipe.” said CM coach Stephen Graves.

After initially dueling throughout the early first, a long Jerry Trout three put the Falcons on course for an 8-2 run. However, a late Trey Sininger three made it a 14-12 game entering the second quarter.

After Utter went coast-to-coast for an easy layin, Wilson was able to get one back at the line but then Silinger hit a big-time three to put the Lions up 17-15.

Faucett responded with a three-pointer of his own. Then, following a Clinton-Massie timeout, Trout became red-hot knocking down back to back threes from deep.

Brady Young got one back, but Trout again put one in for the final score of the half and the Falcons led 27-20.

“Jerry Trout can shoot it man,” Graves said. “When he’s able to create, when he’s able to get space, he’s got the green light and he knows that. He’s always had it with me.”

Opening the second half, Luke Wolf ignored great defense from Miles Theetge for a bucket from deep. The Lions forced a multiple turnovers before Trout and Theetge were able to regain the momentum for the Falcons.

The two teams traded scores but CM got sloppy with fouls allowing New Richmond to put in some free throws and a Grant Hess three right before the buzzer made it a tie game at 38 going to the final quarter.

In the early fourth, everything NR threw in, Massie countered. A big traveling call on New Richmond led to Massie senior point guard Ryan Dillion launching a three that found the bottom of the net sparking an 8-0 run.

NR then strung together some baskets, but back-to-back threes from Trout and Faucett put the Falcons up 10 with just a minute left. Wilson closed it out with an emphatic dunk.

SUMMARY

Feb 2, 2024

@Brian P. Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 65, New Richmond 54

CM^14^13^11^27^^65

NR^12^8^18^16^^54

(65) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 0-0-0-0, Theetge 6-0-2-14, Dillion 0-1-0-3, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 1-4-1-15, Denehy 0-0-0-0, Wilson 5-0-3-13, Trout 0-6-2-20, Phipps 0-0-0-0, Trampler 0-0-0-0, Coblentz 0-0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0-0, McCoy 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 12-11-8-65

(54) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sininger 0-4-0-12, Utter 5-0-5-15, Dykes 0-0-0-0, Manning 1-0-1-3, Cloyd 0-0-0-0, Wolf 3-1-0-9, Stoffel 0-0-0-0, Keith 1-0-6-8, Hess 0-1-1-4, Young 0-1-0-3, Creech 0-0-0-0, Taggart 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 10-7-13-54