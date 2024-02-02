LEES CREEK — Bryce Sipple reached a career scoring milestone and Blanchester held off a pesky East Clinton squad 68-53 Friday night.

The SBAAC National Division win puts Blanchester at 7-10 overall, 4-6 in the division. The Wildcats have won three straight games

The Astros drop to 3-14 overall, 0-9 in league play.

Sipple scored the 1,000th point of his BHS varsity career on a free throw with 5:05 to play in the third period. He is the fourth boys basketball player at BHS to reach 1,000 career points, joining his brother Brayden Sipple, Todd Lane and Bob Jacoby.

Sipple finished with 31 points while Kaden Cromer added 16 and Jansen Wymer finished with 12.

Xander Lake led East Clinton with 20 points and Peyton Lilly chipped in with 16 points.

This story will be updated.