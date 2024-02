WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College wrestling team finished its home dual schedule Saturday with a 51-0 loss to John Carroll at Hermann Court.

Quaker wrestlers were Rylan Hurst, Aaron Pardo, Adam Salek, Daniel Devera and Joey Kocher, who is a Clinton-Massie graduate making his season debut for the Quakers.

Wilmington will wrestle at Baldwin-Wallace 7 p.m. Tuesday.