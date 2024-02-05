WILMINGTON — Goshen dominated the Wilmington Lady Hurricane Monday night at Fred Summers Court with a 66-43 victory in SBAAC American Division action.

With the loss, Wilmington falls to 10-9 on the season, 4-6 in the division. Goshen is 17-4 overall, 9-1 in the division. The Warriors are the American Division champions.

Goshen jumped out to a 9-2 advantage three minutes into the contest and built a 17-7 lead at the first quarter break. Goshen increased the lead to 38-15 at halftime, on the strength of a 21-8 second quarter. The teams played to a 28-28 standoff in the second half.

Lady Cane head coach Zach Williams realized his squad would have its hands full against the top team in the conference.

“Unfortunately, we came out lacking the intensity we needed and dug a hole early,” Williams said. “Goshen eliminated what we wanted to do offensively. But the second half was much better. We competed with them.”

He pointed out the regular season is in the home stretch, and there is not much time to make adjustments.

“We’ve still got a few games left to get things straightened out before the tournament,” said Williams

Leading scorer for Goshen was Peyton Shafer with 21 points, 14 of those in the first half.

Aubrie Huxel had 15 of her 17 in the first half.

For Wilmington, leading scorer was Miya Nance with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half.

Elle Martin added eight points (five in the final period) and Allison Bayless connected for a pair of three-pointers.

Wilmington has two regular season games remaining — at Hillsboro Wednesday night and Franklin at home Saturday.

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Warriors 66, Hurricane 43

G^17^21^20^8^^66

W^7^8^18^1^^43

(66) GOSHEN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Shafer 7-0-7-21, Gaito 0-0-0-0, Steele 1-1-0-5, Smallwood 2-1-0-7, Huxell 8-0-1-17, Ashcraft 0-1-0-3, Redmon 4-0-0-8, Wenker 1-0-3-5. TOTALS: 23-3-11-66.

(43) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp).Brown 0-0-0-0, Nance 6-0-2-14, A. Martin 1-1-0-5, Hudson 1-0-0-2, Conley 2-0-0-4, Cole 0-0-0-0, E. Martin 1-1-3-8, Bayless 0-2-0-6, Tippett 1-0-0-2, Walker 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 13-4-5-43.