WILMINGTON — In the regular season finale, Wilmington defeated Williamsburg in a pair of matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

Mackenzie Pyle had a 426 series as the WHS girls were easy winners 2,148 to 1,434.

On the boys side, WHS won a close one 1,961 to 1,840. Landon Mellinger had a 193 game, Austin Oglesby had 188 and Kaleb Hogsett had 186.

“We were in control the entire match which allowed us to work on situational substitutions,” coach Austin Smith said. “With the win the boys end the season at 9-9 and a significant step forward from the 1-13 season we had a year ago.”

SUMMARY

Feb 5, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington vs Williamsburg

Girls Results

Hurricane 2148, Wildcats 1434

BURG: 559-566-1125 (bakers) 106, 112, 94 (312)

WILM: Reagen Reese 125, na; Mackenzie Pyle 204, 222; Izzy Rhoads 147, na; Kiley Comberger 157, 188; Kylie Fisher 163, 169; Emily Gerard na, 163; Abbie Hubbard na, 128 (796-870-1666) bakers 197, 170, 115

–

Boys Results

Hurricane 1961, Wildcats 1840

BURG: 713-757-1470 (bakers) 128, 125, 117 (370)

WILM: Preston Sholler 149, 166; Landon Mellinger 193, 146; Austin Oglesby 188, 142; Kaleb Hogsett 147, 186; Hayden Kelley 111, na; Blake Wheeler na, 155 (788-7895-1583) bakers 139, 107, 132 (378)