The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Revitalization Grant Committee to meet

The Wilmington Revitalization Grant Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Wilmington Community Room, Municipal Building first floor, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

Board of Control to meet

The Wilmington Board of Control is set to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building’s city services conference room, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

Law Library Resources Board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board’s quarterly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library, 46 S. South St., Wilmington. The meeting will start at 12:15 p.m.

Port Authority finance committee to hold meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority’s finance committee will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. Proper ID is required for entry.

Park Board to hold meeting

The Wilmington Park Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Service Director Conference Room.

Board of DD personnel committee to meet

The personnel committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the administration building, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review upcoming personnel actions.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.