The City of Wilmington, in partnership with Wilmington City Schools, is developing a School Travel Plan to address the safety, ease, and convenience of K-12 students getting to and from school, according to a news release.

“Your valuable insights, input, and expertise about the Wilmington community are important to the success of this planning effort,” the release states.

By Feb. 15, the city invites the public to take a survey to share their opinions about proposed projects around Denver Place Elementary, Roy E. Holmes Elementary, Rodger O. Borror Middle School, Wilmington High School, and Wilmington Christian Academy.

The survey can be accessed with this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XKSWFVV