WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities announced Monday the sale of the former county administrative building at 180 East Sugartree St. to the Board of DD at a price of $500,000.

Originally built in 1987 for the county’s human services, this building most recently housed the title office, coroner, solid waste, human resources, county administration and leased space to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. These offices joined the auditor, treasurer, recorder, tax map, GIS, emergency management and board of commissioners at the renovated administrative campus on Davids Drive.

The county administrative campus is property the county purchased from Southern State Community College.

Commissioners Mike McCarty, Brenda Woods and Kerry Steed stated in a news release, “We are pleased to have this property continue being used for a public purpose. The proceeds will be used to partially offset the cost of the renovation of the Administrative Campus, the sale paid for nearly half of the acquisition cost of the land and building on Davids Drive.”

Robert Wilson, Developmental Disabilities board president, said, “We have approved an agreement with RAMAR Land Corporation to acquire the Nike Center at the appraised value of $1,485,000, which makes the move to the Sugartree property possible. This sets us up for the future, allowing us to operate as efficiently as possible, extending future levy requests, all while continuing to provide the outstanding services we have provided throughout our history.”

The commissioners said that they are pleased to have the building continue to be used for a public purpose and recognize that it will create long-term efficiencies for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.