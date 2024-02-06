LEES CREEK — With a disastrous second quarter, East Clinton lost to Felicity-Franklin 57-31 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division basketball.

The Astros were outscored in the second period 17-2.

“We got cold. We got ice cold,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “We started rushing into shots, took a lot of early shots and then kind of had some lackadaisical turnovers. And those turnovers kind of bit us. It’s just that and then once they got up we started chasing. It’s tough for us to get back on top because we don’t score at a high level.”

EC began the game pretty hot as Toby Huff and Peyton Lilly each worked their way inside for back-to-back buckets before Felicity’s Zander Marlow countered on the other end setting the tone for the back-and-forth quarter. Ultimately, the Astros were able to take a one-point lead, 12-11, into the second.

In the second, Dameon Williams took a big steal coast to coast for a fast-break score. Unfortunately, though, those were the last points of the half for EC with the Cardinals locking down the rest of the way and exploding for 17 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

Opening the second half, the Cardinals continued to be the more dominant team scoring six straight before EC got its first points since the beginning of the second quarter with Huff knocking two down at the line. EC was able to get its first points from the field of the second when Xander Lake countered a Felicity basket. At the end of the third, East Clinton had closed the gap by a point and trailed 38-25.

Aiden Warner struck fast in the fourth for EC to make it 38-27, but the Cardinals instantly countered with a 6-0 run and put the game away

“We gotta take care of the ball. Take care of the ball and rebound. Those are the things we’ve been stressing all year and that’s the big thing that’s got to change in the future for us to be successful,” said Snow.

SUMMARY

Feb 6, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Felicity Franklin 57 East Clinton 31

EC^12^2^11^6^^31

FF^11^17^10^19^^57

(31) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 2-1-0-7, Williams 2-0-0-4, Huff 2-0-3-5, Arnold 0-0-0-0, Roth 0-0-0-0, Crowe 0-0-0-0, Lilly 3-0-4-10, Boggs 0-0-0-0, Lake 2-0-1-5, Gulley 0-0-0-0, Walker 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 11-1-8-31

(57) FELICITY FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Marlow 7-1-2-19, Blevins 1-0-1-3, Blackburn 0-0-1-1, Taulbee 2-0-1-3, Ninichuck 2-0-1-6, Taylor 3-0-0-6, Cole 0-1-0-3, Broadwell 3-0-0-6, Forman 0-0-0-0, Simpson 0-0-0-0, Forbes 5-0-0-10, TOTALS 23-1-8-57