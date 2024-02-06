CLARKSVILLE — Andrew Wysong, the son of the late Robert Wysong, will carry on his father’s legacy as the new Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District chief.

Andrew will be sworn in Thursday as the new chief at a special ceremony that is open to the public.

“It feels good to follow in the footsteps of my father and carry on the legacy he brought to the district,” said Andrew. “I’m very honored to be in this position.”

Robert Wysong passed in December following a medical emergency on Christmas Eve. He served with the Clinton-Warren Fire District for over 50 years.

Brad Burton has been serving as the interim chief in the meantime. Andrew Wysong recently served as assistant chief at the Fire District. Burton will now become the assistant chief.

Andrew said he’s worked for the Fire District since 2009 but it has always been a part of his life, along with other members of his family.

“It’s almost been a family business,” Andrew described it.

He told the News Journal he has always wanted this position given how much he admired and loved his father.

“I looked up to him,” Andrew said of his father. “He was my mentor and hero.”

Andrew said he looks forward to “continuing the growth” of the department and carrying it into the future.

“I’m honored to be in this position and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The ceremony will take place at the Fire District, 82 Springhill Road in Clarksville at 7 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at the Fire District’s Facebook page event or contact the department at 937-289-3427.

