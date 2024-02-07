The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 22 and Feb. 2:

• Ronald Lipps, 29, of Wilmington, trespassing, theft, obstructing official business, falsification, sentenced to 480 days in jail, fined $700, assessed $680 court costs. Lipps must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with any of the incident locations. Additional charges including drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and a second obstructing official business charge were dismissed.

• Richard Storer, 57, of Cuba, driving under 12-point suspension, theft, sentenced to 360 days (306 days suspended), fined $325, assessed $170 court costs. Storer must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victims, and pay $200 in restitution to one of the victims.

• Brady Adams, 42, of Wilmington, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 360 days in jail, license suspended from Jan. 30, 2024-Jan. 29, 2026, fined $1,500, assessed $340 court costs. Adams must take part in four years of non-reporting probation.

• Justin Stevens, 44, of Greenfield, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Stevens must have no contact with the incident location and pay $765 in restitution.

• Amanda Mobley, 42, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Mobley must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, complete 40 hours of community service, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $58 in restitution.

• Danny Vegas Jr., 30, of Mount Orab, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (120 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Vega must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay restitution.

• Kyle Craft, 21, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (140 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Craft must have no contact with the incident location, take part in non-reporting probation, and continue Common Pleas Court intensive supervision.

• George Bilby III, 23, of Martinsville, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (148 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Bilby must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victim, and must obey a two years post conviction no contact order.

• Herbert Jagels, 66, of Grove City, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), license suspended from Feb. 1, 2024-Jan. 31, 2025, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Tracy Viviano, 47, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Viviano must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location and pay restitution to the victim.

• Shayla Redrow, 25, criminal damages, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 120 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Redrow must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $125 in restitution. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Breanna Burke, 23, of Blanchester, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Burke must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and 40 years of community service.

• Tela Gibson, 37, of Kettering, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court cost. Gibson must take part in one years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $49.02 in restitution.

• Andre Carr, 45, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (14 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Carr must take part in supervised probation and must take part in an alcohol/drug assessment along with any follow-ups.

• Joshua Cupps, 26, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jess Colegrove, 46, of South Point, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. Colegrove must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Candae Griffith, 45, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Griffith must take part in supervised probation, take an anger management class, and a mental health assessment.

• Gregory Bobbitt, 29, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, failure to control, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. Bobbitt must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and complete 32 hours of community service.

• Lambert McElrath II, 32, of Akron, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by McElrath.

• Nathan Barker, 24, of Wilmington, having an open container in a prohibited area, $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Barker.

• Joel Sahayarai, 18, of Mason, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Sahayarai.

• Stephanie Latham, 35, of Wilmington, going in 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court cost. The case was waived by Latham.

• Lorenzo Suarez, 47, of Wilmington, domestic violence. The sentencing has been stayed.

• Colleen Caskey, 22, of Midland, assault. Sentencing stayed.

