CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie High School announced its students of the month for February.

Students of the month are:

Freshmen: Kenzley Gale and Caleb Werling

Sophomores: Ava Fisher and Aiden Kirby

Juniors: Skylee Austin and Brandon Bowling

Seniors: McKenzie Wahsum and Quinton Smith

Positive Recognitions

CMHS wants to recognize students for their outstanding behavior and contributions to the school and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Problem Solver: Malea Beam (Sercu) and Korrinne Thesken (Hales)

Responsible: Hailey Pugh (Hales) and Logan Miller (Earley)

Willing to Learn: Jillian Arledge (McGraw), Skylee Austin (Richardson), Malea Beam (Seewer), Trenton Bennett (Seewer), Riley Blom (Hales), Brandon Bowling (McGraw), Justin Drake (Wilkinson), Ricky Harner (McGraw), Daylee Hickey (Yankel), Aiden Kirby (McGraw), Hunter Marshall (Earley), Grace Paytes (Hales), Baylie Wulf (McGraw), and Hannah Yeary (Seewer)