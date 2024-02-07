WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in January:

• Christopher Allen Ayer, 32, who works in construction, and Kristina Jean Morgan, 31, who works in home health care, both of Wilmington.

• Carter Michael Nichols, 24, a fork lift operator, of Wilmington, and Saliya Elizabeth Geary, 22, of Blanchester.

• Edward Joseph Bastien, 58, a chaplain, of Middletown, and Stacy Nicole Downing, 28, an STNA, of Blanchester.

• Mustafa Raza, 22, a delivery driver, of Yorktown, Virginia, and Loghan Braelyn Kinsey, 23, who works in management, of Wilmington.

• Norris Dontay Christopher Smith Jr., 47, a manager, and Alix Sandra Charles, 29, a factory worker, both of Wilmington.

• Derek Charles Buss, 25, a salesman, of Ottawa, and Lindsey Paige Murphy, 24, a skilled nursing admin, of Wilmington.

• Justin Lee Tibbett, 43, who works in maintenance, and Christina Linn Lawler, 44, a nurse, both of Wilmington.