Clinton County Commissioner Kerry Steed spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center, about the policies and strategic agenda for Clinton County. Steed also highlighted recent accomplishments that propel the county forward to face the changing business community and building projects in other local counties. Pictured are Brian Smith, president of the Rotary Club, and Kerry Steed, Clinton County Commissioner and Rotarian.

