The fourth quarter proved unkind to a pair of Clinton County girls basketball teams in recent games.

On Wednesday, Wilmington was outscored by Hillsboro 24-5 in the fourth quarter of a 51-48 defeat.

On Monday, Blanchester was outscored by Ripley 17-2 in the fourth and went on to a 49-36 loss.

Blanchester (4-17) was led by Kaylee Coyle (12 points, seventh rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Shelbie Panetta (12 points, 11 rebounds). Bella Kelly had nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Coyle and Panetta were a combined 11 for 22 from the field while the rest of the team was 5 for 33.

The loss puts Wilmington at 10-10 on the year. Hillsboro finishes its regular season with an 11-11 mark.