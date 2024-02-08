HealthFirst grant-making will continue its focus on individual and community health and wellness, according to a news release. Based on the 2020 Clinton County Community Health Needs Assessment that includes input from the community, HealthFirst will consider grant funding for:

Initiatives that support this population should have a health priority and/or focus.

-mental health

-nutrition and/or diet

-physical activity and/or exercise

HealthFirst is interested in innovative ideas that address individual and community wellness and health awareness. These concepts may be direct outreach or through creative delivery methods and services.

• Health education programming

• Health promotion programming

• Mental or physical health education and/or promotion programming

• Preventative health care

The first step in the two-step process is to submit a letter of intent describing the project by March 31.

An application of a letter of intent may be made through the Clinton County Foundation Grant Portal from Feb. 15 to March 31 at clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/grants-applications.

Similar to other grant cycles, HealthFirst grants are available to 501(c)3 organizations, government entities that work to promote the good health of residents in Clinton County. Applicants are encouraged to review the 2020 Clinton County Community Health Needs Assessment. The full report is available https://clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/nonprofits/healthfirst/ .

HealthFirst funds projects that serve or benefit Clinton County. Grant proposals should be between $2,500 and $25,000 with consideration given to larger requests with significant impact on the community. Proposals that are new, unique, pilot or address unmet needs in Clinton County will be favored. As well, projects designed to improve equity with a focus on supporting underserved communities or designed to take a systemic approach to improving outcomes for underserved communities are of interest. Health First encourage alliances, partnerships, and collaboration between providers and organizations that broaden, deepen, and diversify participation in the provision of services.

Visit https://clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/nonprofits/healthfirst/ to apply.