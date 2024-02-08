WILMINGTON — On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Murphy Theatre will do a presentation of the film, “The Lincoln School Story,” an Ohio Humanities documentary film.

According to information provided by the Murphy, “The Lincoln School Story follows a group of Black mothers in Hillsboro, Ohio who heroically fought for school desegregation. Following the Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, Black students were still refused admission to the white elementary schools in Hillsboro. For over two years, mothers and their children marched to the school each morning in what became one of the longest-sustained actions of the nation’s Civil Rights movement.”

Following the film, there will be an opportunity to meet several of the marchers and share in an open conversation, the Murphy release stated.

Ohio Humanities will offer the book “Step by Step” for sale in the Murphy Theatre lobby. The children’s book is about the marchers.

Doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are $5 at the door, or free for Murphy Theatre members. The Murphy Theatre is located at 50 W. Main St.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574