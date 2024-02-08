WILMINGTON — Employees at Peoples Bank made a surprise donation to the Clinton County Community Action Food Pantry on Thursday totaling $9,755.

Located in Wilmington, the food pantry is a part of the Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc., which was founded in 1965 and works towards the elimination of poverty in the county. The food pantry aids individuals and families by supplying them with meats, vegetables and fruits every week.

Peoples Bank’s donation to help further the organization’s mission was made possible through its Jeans for Hunger program — associates can wear jeans to the office on Fridays and Saturdays in exchange for a donation of any amount.

During the 2023 fourth quarter, associates collectively donated $48,775 to local food banks and pantries across the company’s footprint, including $19,510 to Ohio, $19,510 to West Virginia and $9,755 to Kentucky. Since Jeans for Hunger began in April 2020, associates have donated a total of $504,021.

Kevin Eagan, chief marketing officer of Peoples Bank, said, “We are honored that our associates prioritize the importance of impacting our communities. They are the backbone of PEBO, and they take care of each other, our clients and our communities. We are very thankful for each and every associate.”

For more information on Peoples Bank, visit pebo.com. To receive services from the Clinton County Community Action Food Pantry, call 937-382-8886.