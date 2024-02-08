WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:54 a.m. on January 31, a 55-year-old Chester Township female reported her diamond ring was stolen from her residence on Stingley Road. According to the report, the ring was valued at $13,000. No suspect was listed.

• At 9:38 a.m. on February 3, a 70-year-old male Richland Township reported his vehicle was stolen. According to the report, the vehicle was stolen while it was at the 200 block of South College Street in Sabina. The report lists a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. No suspects were listed in the report.

• At 2:33 p.m. on February 3, a 56-year-old New Vienna/Green Township female reported her vehicle was stolen from her residence on Holmes Drive. The report lists a 2010 Honda Civic as the stolen vehicle. No suspect was listed in the report.

• At 5:07 p.m. on February 4, deputies received a report of animal cruelty occurring at an East Main Street residence at a Martinsville residence. The report does not specify what occurred. A 49-year-old male resident was listed as a suspect.

