RIVERSIDE — It was a good night of wrestling for the Clinton-Massie boys and girls squads Thursday here at Stebbins High School.

The boys defeated Bellbrook and Waynesville while the girls won four of six matches against Stebbins.

“Tonight was a good night for us,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “We wrestled really well and picked up some good quality wins. It’s exciting to have a team with this much potential going into tournament season.”

Against Bellbrook, the Falcons took off early with a 15-6 lead. The Eagles then went on top 21-15. Six straight CM wins, though, rallied the Falcons to an easy 50-21 triumph.

Against Waynesville, Clinton-Massie won 39-36 on Cody Lisle’s forfeit victory. The Falcons led 15-0 then trailed 30-21 before winning four of the final five matches.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2024

@Stebbins High School

Clinton-Massie vs Stebbins vs Waynesville vs Bellbrook

Massie Boys 50 Bellbrook 21

106: Double forfeit

113: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

120: Connor Musser was pinned by Benedict Slagley 1:12

126: Gatlin Newkirk won by forfeit

132: Chris Back won by forfeit

138: CM forfeits

144: CM forfeits

150: Dillon Mounce was dec by Dominic Hummel 15-8

157: Hunter Monds pinned Landen Weiss 1:33

167: Jackson Doyle won by tech fall Nathan Fisher 2:00

175: Cash Mounce pinned Blake Gordon 2:59

190: Brendan Musser won by forfeit

215: Elijah Groh won by forfeit

285: Justin Beekman won by forfeit

EXH: Laith Latif was pinned by Thomas Dickman 3:50

Massie Girls 24 Stebbins 12

120: Kaylee Ramsey won by pin 1:24

125: Kaylee Ramsey won by pin 0:14

130: Abby Crouse won by pin 2:44

135: Ella Groh was pinned 1:31

140: Abby Crouse won by pin 1:01

145: Ella Groh was pinned 1:13

Massie Boys 39 Waynesville 36

113: Double forfeit

120: Connor Musser dec Evan Duff 8-6

126: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Dean Burgess 0:43

132: Chris Back pinned Marshawn Allen 2:33

138: CM forfeits

144: CM forfeits

150: Dillon Mounce was pinned by Elijah Federle 4:47

157: Hunter Monds was pinned by Carson Hively 2:46

165: Jackson Doyle was pinned by Levi Collins 0:55

175: Cash Mounce pinned Travis Ellis 1:01

190: Brendan Musser pinned Justin Trentham 3:37

215: Elijah Groh pinned Cody Gunn 1:16

285: Justin Beekman was pinned by Ben Federle 1:28

106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit

EXH: Finnegan Denehy pinned Dean Burgess 1:42