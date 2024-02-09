RIVERSIDE — It was a good night of wrestling for the Clinton-Massie boys and girls squads Thursday here at Stebbins High School.
The boys defeated Bellbrook and Waynesville while the girls won four of six matches against Stebbins.
“Tonight was a good night for us,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “We wrestled really well and picked up some good quality wins. It’s exciting to have a team with this much potential going into tournament season.”
Against Bellbrook, the Falcons took off early with a 15-6 lead. The Eagles then went on top 21-15. Six straight CM wins, though, rallied the Falcons to an easy 50-21 triumph.
Against Waynesville, Clinton-Massie won 39-36 on Cody Lisle’s forfeit victory. The Falcons led 15-0 then trailed 30-21 before winning four of the final five matches.
SUMMARY
Feb 8, 2024
@Stebbins High School
Clinton-Massie vs Stebbins vs Waynesville vs Bellbrook
Massie Boys 50 Bellbrook 21
106: Double forfeit
113: Cody Lisle won by forfeit
120: Connor Musser was pinned by Benedict Slagley 1:12
126: Gatlin Newkirk won by forfeit
132: Chris Back won by forfeit
138: CM forfeits
144: CM forfeits
150: Dillon Mounce was dec by Dominic Hummel 15-8
157: Hunter Monds pinned Landen Weiss 1:33
167: Jackson Doyle won by tech fall Nathan Fisher 2:00
175: Cash Mounce pinned Blake Gordon 2:59
190: Brendan Musser won by forfeit
215: Elijah Groh won by forfeit
285: Justin Beekman won by forfeit
EXH: Laith Latif was pinned by Thomas Dickman 3:50
Massie Girls 24 Stebbins 12
120: Kaylee Ramsey won by pin 1:24
125: Kaylee Ramsey won by pin 0:14
130: Abby Crouse won by pin 2:44
135: Ella Groh was pinned 1:31
140: Abby Crouse won by pin 1:01
145: Ella Groh was pinned 1:13
Massie Boys 39 Waynesville 36
113: Double forfeit
120: Connor Musser dec Evan Duff 8-6
126: Gatlin Newkirk pinned Dean Burgess 0:43
132: Chris Back pinned Marshawn Allen 2:33
138: CM forfeits
144: CM forfeits
150: Dillon Mounce was pinned by Elijah Federle 4:47
157: Hunter Monds was pinned by Carson Hively 2:46
165: Jackson Doyle was pinned by Levi Collins 0:55
175: Cash Mounce pinned Travis Ellis 1:01
190: Brendan Musser pinned Justin Trentham 3:37
215: Elijah Groh pinned Cody Gunn 1:16
285: Justin Beekman was pinned by Ben Federle 1:28
106: Cody Lisle won by forfeit
EXH: Finnegan Denehy pinned Dean Burgess 1:42