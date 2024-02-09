OWENSVILLE — Hailey Myers led a 26-point fourth quarter explosion by Clinton-Massie Thursday which resulted in a 61-46 win over Clermont Northeastern.

The Falcons turned around a first quarter deficit (15-11) with two good defensive quarters and led 35-32 after three.

“The girls came out flat in the first half, giving up too many offensive boards and giving them second and third chances and also getting beat to loose balls,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

But Myers, who had five points through three quarters, had the hot hand and scored 12 in the fourth as the Falcons pulled away from the Rockets.

The 26 points in a quarter is the most for Massie since at least the 2016-17 season.

“We told them they had to do the little things and to compete to right the ship in the second half and we came out with some fire in us,” Crawford said. “I was pleased with the effort in the second half.”

Myers finished with 17 but Hannah Bowman led Massie with 22 points, eight of them in the third quarter.

The win puts the Falcons at 6-15 on the year while the Rockets drops to 8-14.

Massie was 21 for 43 from the field and 18 for 25 at the free throw line. Myers finished 9-13 at the line. Bowman was 9 for 18 from the floor.

“We really had to just keep grinding,” Crawford said. “Just stay the course, play hard and have fun. I thought in the second half we did that.”

Massie will play against Feb. 21 against Franklin in the Division II sectional. The Wildcats defeated the Falcons 61-44 on Jan. 18.

SUMMARY

Feb 8, 2024

@Clermont NE High School

Falcons 61 Rockets 46

CNE^15^9^8^14^^46

CM^11^12^12^26^^61

(61) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 4-0-9-17 Redman 1-0-1-3 Pence 3-0-3-9 Bowman 9-1-3-22 Davis 4-0-0-8 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 0-0-2-2 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 21-1-18-61

(46) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wilson 5-2-0-12 Stahl 1-1-0-3 Adkins 0-0-0-0 Pride 0-0-1-1 Rose 0-0-0-0 Brown 2-1-8-13 Best 1-1-0-3 Matthews 0-0-0-0 Yeager 5-0-4-14 TOTALS 14-5-13-46

FIELD GOALS: CNE (14-50); CM (21-43) Bowman 9-18 Davis 4-4 Myers 4-7

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CNE (5-18); CM (1-11)

FREE THROWS: CNE (18-25) Myers 9-13 Bowman 3-4 Pence 3-4

REBOUNDS: CNE-28; CM-23 (Bowman 5 Myers 4 Swope 4 Davis 3 Pence 2 Redman 2 Bayless 2 Sandlin 1)

ASSISTS: CM-15 (Pence 4 Bayless 3 Swope 2 Bowman 2 Sandlin 2 Davis 1 Redman 1)

STEALS: CM-8 (Pence 6 Myers 1 Bayless 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-3 (Myers 1 Redman 1 Pence 1)

TURNOVERS: CNE-20; CM-18