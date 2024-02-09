Amherst Steele 73, Elyria 71, OT

Archbold 43, Swanton 37

Arlington 96, Vanlue 28

Ashland 68, Mt. Vernon 60

Avon Lake 66, Olmsted Falls 63

Barberton 58, Kent Roosevelt 50

Barnesville 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 44

Beaver Eastern 79, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53

Beavercreek 65, Clayton Northmont 28

Bellaire 73, Bridgeport 46

Bellville Clear Fork 49, Sparta Highland 34

Beloit W. Branch 58, Salem 36

Belpre 65, Glouster Trimble 55

Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 58

Bidwell River Valley 39, Athens 38

Bowling Green 57, Napoleon 49

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Wadsworth 53

Burton Berkshire 66, Middlefield Cardinal 35

Caldwell 70, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 42

Canfield 42, Poland Seminary 34

Carey 72, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 55

Celina 55, Defiance 47, OT

Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 53

Chillicothe Unioto 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Greenfield McClain 33, OT

Cin. Clark Montessori 61, Cin. N. College Hill 51

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Cle. Cent. Cath. 75, Elyria Open Door 40

Cle. VASJ 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 70

Coldwater 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 40

Cols. Mifflin 86, Columbus International 44

Columbus Grove 47, Bluffton 35

Cory-Rawson 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54

Creston Norwayne 51, Dalton 35

Crooksville 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57

Crown City S. Gallia 48, Latham Western 37

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Independence 46

Defiance Tinora 58, Paulding 47

Delaware Christian 50, Liberty Christian Academy 37

Delphos Jefferson 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Delphos St John’s 74, St Henry 41

E. Palestine 72, E. Liverpool Christian 35

Eastlake North 65, Willoughby S. 61

Elida 58, St Marys 49

Fairfield 65, Mason 57

Fairview 54, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52

Findlay 58, Tol. Whitmer 45

Ft. Loramie 49, Houston 36

Gahanna Lincoln 76, Grove City 71

Gibsonburg 71, Elmore Woodmore 50

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Berlin Hiland 55

Gorham Fayette 65, Edon 50

Grafton Midview 54, Avon 51

Green 67, Can. McKinley 65, OT

Hartville Lake Center Christian 69, Warren JFK 65

Haviland Wayne Trace 75, Sherwood Fairview 42

Hillsboro 56, Blanchester 43

Holland Springfield 49, Fremont Ross 44

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Kettering Fairmont 38

Ironton 72, Gallipolis Gallia 40

Ironton St. Joseph 65, Portsmouth Clay 37

Jackson 54, Logan 37

Kenton 65, Van Wert 61, OT

Kirtland 59, Orwell Grand Valley 47

LaGrange Keystone 71, Columbia Station Columbia 62

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 74, Centerville 54

Lakewood St Edward 82, Hunting Valley University 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville 47, OT

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 28

Legacy Christian 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 42

Leipsic 57, Ada 54

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Hilliard Bradley 47

Lewistown Indian Lake 61, Spring. Shawnee 34

Lexington 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 34

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Convoy Crestview 48

Lima Perry 64, Marion Elgin 36

Lima Sr. 72, Day. Thurgood Marshall 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Akr. Coventry 49

Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin 45

Louisville 79, Massillon Washington 59

Lowellville 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 33

Lucas 61, Mansfield Christian 58

Lucasville Valley 43, Waverly 42

Madonna, W.Va. 70, Wellsville 63

Magnolia Sandy Valley 73, Massillon Tuslaw 36

Malvern 74, Newcomerstown 32

Mantua Crestwood 90, Wickliffe 57

Marion Harding 47, Marion Pleasant 39

Martins Ferry 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Dola Hardin Northern 34

Medina 50, Strongsville 46

Medina Highland 58, Tallmadge 50

Metamora Evergreen 56, Bryan 44

Millbury Lake 90, Rossford 73

Miller City 54, Kalida 46

Mineral Ridge 56, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51

Minster 66, Ft. Recovery 53

Montpelier 55, Pioneer N. Central 44

N. Baltimore 37, Lima Temple Christian 35

N. Can. Hoover 55, Youngs. Boardman 45

Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 33

New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 43

New Concord John Glenn 83, Philo 64

New Lebanon Dixie 41, Bradford 39

New Riegel 61, Old Fort 49

Newark 45, Groveport-Madison 34

Newton Falls 47, Warren Champion 32

Norton 59, Mogadore Field 44

Oberlin Firelands 52, Sullivan Black River 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Lima Shawnee 41

Ottoville 58, Continental 23

Pandora-Gilboa 78, McComb 47

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 90, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52

Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43

Perrysburg 43, Sylvania Northview 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Ansonia 30

Portsmouth Sciotoville 56, New Boston Glenwood 53

Proctorville Fairland 62, Dawson-Bryant High School 38

Richfield Revere 61, Cuyahoga Falls 52

Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. NW 56

Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 44

Rootstown 66, Ravenna SE 64

S. Webster 50, Portsmouth W. 38

Sandusky Perkins 41, Bellevue 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Peebles 31

Seaman N. Adams 57, Lynchburg-Clay 41

Sheffield Brookside 41, Wellington 35

Shelby 86, Ontario 66

Spencerville 68, Harrod Allen E. 48

St. Paris Graham 51, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39

Streetsboro 54, Akr. Springfield 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 45

Sycamore Mohawk 60, Bucyrus Wynford 43

Sylvania Southview 57, Oregon Clay 50

Tiffin Calvert 66, Lakeside Danbury 26

Tol. Christian 80, Oregon Stritch 34

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 61

Tontogany Otsego 59, Maumee 42

Upper Sandusky 59, Bucyrus 51

Urbana 47, London 37

Van Buren 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 33, OT

Vermilion 54, Port Clinton 52

Versailles 75, New Knoxville 41

Vienna Mathews 84, Cortland Maplewood 53

Wapakoneta 36, Lima Bath 31

Waterford 55, Reedsville Eastern 46

Wauseon 55, Delta 34

Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Morral Ridgedale 34

Westlake 76, Elyria Cath. 59

Wheelersburg 67, Minford 64

Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 44

Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Mooney 39

Zanesville Maysville 61, Dresden Tri-Valley 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

