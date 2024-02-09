Amherst Steele 73, Elyria 71, OT
Archbold 43, Swanton 37
Arlington 96, Vanlue 28
Ashland 68, Mt. Vernon 60
Avon Lake 66, Olmsted Falls 63
Barberton 58, Kent Roosevelt 50
Barnesville 58, Beverly Ft. Frye 44
Beaver Eastern 79, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53
Beavercreek 65, Clayton Northmont 28
Bellaire 73, Bridgeport 46
Bellville Clear Fork 49, Sparta Highland 34
Beloit W. Branch 58, Salem 36
Belpre 65, Glouster Trimble 55
Berea-Midpark 63, N. Ridgeville 58
Bidwell River Valley 39, Athens 38
Bowling Green 57, Napoleon 49
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Wadsworth 53
Burton Berkshire 66, Middlefield Cardinal 35
Caldwell 70, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 42
Canfield 42, Poland Seminary 34
Carey 72, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 55
Celina 55, Defiance 47, OT
Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 53
Chillicothe Unioto 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Greenfield McClain 33, OT
Cin. Clark Montessori 61, Cin. N. College Hill 51
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Cle. Cent. Cath. 75, Elyria Open Door 40
Cle. VASJ 75, Gates Mills Gilmour 70
Coldwater 53, Maria Stein Marion Local 40
Cols. Mifflin 86, Columbus International 44
Columbus Grove 47, Bluffton 35
Cory-Rawson 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 54
Creston Norwayne 51, Dalton 35
Crooksville 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 57
Crown City S. Gallia 48, Latham Western 37
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Independence 46
Defiance Tinora 58, Paulding 47
Delaware Christian 50, Liberty Christian Academy 37
Delphos Jefferson 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Delphos St John’s 74, St Henry 41
E. Palestine 72, E. Liverpool Christian 35
Eastlake North 65, Willoughby S. 61
Elida 58, St Marys 49
Fairfield 65, Mason 57
Fairview 54, Garfield Hts. Trinity 52
Findlay 58, Tol. Whitmer 45
Ft. Loramie 49, Houston 36
Gahanna Lincoln 76, Grove City 71
Gibsonburg 71, Elmore Woodmore 50
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Berlin Hiland 55
Gorham Fayette 65, Edon 50
Grafton Midview 54, Avon 51
Green 67, Can. McKinley 65, OT
Hartville Lake Center Christian 69, Warren JFK 65
Haviland Wayne Trace 75, Sherwood Fairview 42
Hillsboro 56, Blanchester 43
Holland Springfield 49, Fremont Ross 44
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Kettering Fairmont 38
Ironton 72, Gallipolis Gallia 40
Ironton St. Joseph 65, Portsmouth Clay 37
Jackson 54, Logan 37
Kenton 65, Van Wert 61, OT
Kirtland 59, Orwell Grand Valley 47
LaGrange Keystone 71, Columbia Station Columbia 62
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 74, Centerville 54
Lakewood St Edward 82, Hunting Valley University 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Circleville 47, OT
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 28
Legacy Christian 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 42
Leipsic 57, Ada 54
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Hilliard Bradley 47
Lewistown Indian Lake 61, Spring. Shawnee 34
Lexington 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 34
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Convoy Crestview 48
Lima Perry 64, Marion Elgin 36
Lima Sr. 72, Day. Thurgood Marshall 47
Lodi Cloverleaf 62, Akr. Coventry 49
Lorain Clearview 73, Oberlin 45
Louisville 79, Massillon Washington 59
Lowellville 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 33
Lucas 61, Mansfield Christian 58
Lucasville Valley 43, Waverly 42
Madonna, W.Va. 70, Wellsville 63
Magnolia Sandy Valley 73, Massillon Tuslaw 36
Malvern 74, Newcomerstown 32
Mantua Crestwood 90, Wickliffe 57
Marion Harding 47, Marion Pleasant 39
Martins Ferry 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 36
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Medina 50, Strongsville 46
Medina Highland 58, Tallmadge 50
Metamora Evergreen 56, Bryan 44
Millbury Lake 90, Rossford 73
Miller City 54, Kalida 46
Mineral Ridge 56, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51
Minster 66, Ft. Recovery 53
Montpelier 55, Pioneer N. Central 44
N. Baltimore 37, Lima Temple Christian 35
N. Can. Hoover 55, Youngs. Boardman 45
Nelsonville-York 73, Wellston 33
New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 43
New Concord John Glenn 83, Philo 64
New Lebanon Dixie 41, Bradford 39
New Riegel 61, Old Fort 49
Newark 45, Groveport-Madison 34
Newton Falls 47, Warren Champion 32
Norton 59, Mogadore Field 44
Oberlin Firelands 52, Sullivan Black River 37
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Lima Shawnee 41
Ottoville 58, Continental 23
Pandora-Gilboa 78, McComb 47
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 90, Sarahsville Shenandoah 52
Parma Hts. Holy Name 70, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43
Perrysburg 43, Sylvania Northview 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Ansonia 30
Portsmouth Sciotoville 56, New Boston Glenwood 53
Proctorville Fairland 62, Dawson-Bryant High School 38
Richfield Revere 61, Cuyahoga Falls 52
Richwood N. Union 64, Spring. NW 56
Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 44
Rootstown 66, Ravenna SE 64
S. Webster 50, Portsmouth W. 38
Sandusky Perkins 41, Bellevue 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Peebles 31
Seaman N. Adams 57, Lynchburg-Clay 41
Sheffield Brookside 41, Wellington 35
Shelby 86, Ontario 66
Spencerville 68, Harrod Allen E. 48
St. Paris Graham 51, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39
Streetsboro 54, Akr. Springfield 45
Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 45
Sycamore Mohawk 60, Bucyrus Wynford 43
Sylvania Southview 57, Oregon Clay 50
Tiffin Calvert 66, Lakeside Danbury 26
Tol. Christian 80, Oregon Stritch 34
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 66, Tol. Ottawa Hills 61
Tontogany Otsego 59, Maumee 42
Upper Sandusky 59, Bucyrus 51
Urbana 47, London 37
Van Buren 36, Bloomdale Elmwood 33, OT
Vermilion 54, Port Clinton 52
Versailles 75, New Knoxville 41
Vienna Mathews 84, Cortland Maplewood 53
Wapakoneta 36, Lima Bath 31
Waterford 55, Reedsville Eastern 46
Wauseon 55, Delta 34
Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Morral Ridgedale 34
Westlake 76, Elyria Cath. 59
Wheelersburg 67, Minford 64
Youngs. East 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 44
Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Mooney 39
Zanesville Maysville 61, Dresden Tri-Valley 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/