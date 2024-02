BATAVIA — In a battle for second place in the SBAAC American Division, Batavia rallied to defeat Clinton-Massie 60-55 Friday night at the BHS gym.

The Falcons are 12-8 overall, 4-4 in the division.

The Bulldogs are 12-8 overall, 5-3 in league play.

Goshen leads the division at 8-0.

Ryan Dillion led Clinton-Massie with 19 points while Jerry Trout added 17.