It’s been a little over a year and a half since a daughter of ours asked if Mike and I would like a couple of barn cats – cats that she was trying to re-home for a friend who had too many feral cats. Of course, I said yes knowing the “family barn cat,” is an integral part of the farm, and we no longer had any, and a good barn cat keeps the critters trimmed down, and out of the horse feed.

They also add a sense of charm and character that is important for the family farm, especially early in the morning or for late-night visits to the barn. When this cat came to us – he was indeed feral and had a very squished, ugly injured tail. It was constantly oozing, and he would not let us get anywhere near him even though my husband, Mike, fed him faithfully, tried to pet him and always spoke to him when entering the barn.

One holiday in 2023 our oldest daughter was insistent that she could catch, “that cat,” so we could get him to the vet, well she did catch him, and to the vet he did go – and off that ugly tail did go! We noticed about three weeks after the tail was removed, Mr. Stubbs started to change and acted like he wanted our friendship. He was no longer satisfied with just eating his food and running off – he wanted long friendly pets. His surgical wound healed nicely and so did his disposition.

When I think of Mr. Stubbs, I am reminded of people who sometimes lash out at others, maybe it is because something deep within them is hurting. Maybe their body hurts, or there is a deep wound in their spirit, caused by a trauma from another human. To be hurt or betrayed by the critical spirit of another human is painful and causes a deep pain within our spirit. Mr. Stubbs reminded me, that to be in physical pain is real and the only thing that took care of that pain was the care of a veterinarian, and like you and me, we need to pay attention to what our bodies are telling us.

I think the biggest impact though came from our daughter whose heart was moved toward action for this feline friend. She was moved to act and insisted he could be caught and when that happened, that little feline’s spirit was brought back to life.

Sometimes we give up on one another because of our judgment of one another, even when we don’t know why someone is hurting. God calls us to go deep when we are told to “love one another” – sometimes I fail, but then there are times I listen to the heart call of Christ who reminds me of the sacredness of the spiritual journey we can have while walking with one another. God’s love is crucial for healing to take place within us and within our neighbor.

What are the ways you are being called to love a cranky neighbor? Is it possible to reach out and become a friend to someone today? Do you have a burden you are tired of carrying?

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:12

Blessings and love, Nancy McCormick, Springfield Friends, Chester Friends, Wilmington College Campus Ministry.