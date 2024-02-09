The Clinton County extension office, in partnership with Alexander Show Cattle, is offering an evening program on “Taking Your Beef Operation to The Next Level.”

Are you a cattle producer who wants to optimize your herd’s production? Maybe you are new to cattle or wanting cattle in the future, this program will benefit you. The Ohio Beef Expo is just around the corner, prepare yourself to buy bulls or heifers that improve your bottom line.

Topics Covered are:

· How to read and understand Expected Progeny Difference spreadsheets (EPDs)

· Commercial vs. pedigree, what is the goal of your operation?

· Breeding soundness of bulls

· Cow & heifer gestation nutrition needs

The program will be held on Feb. 28

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Alexander Show Cattle, 830 Spencer Road, Sabina

Cost: $10

Registration is limited to the first 20 people. To register call the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email Brooks Warner at [email protected]

Light refreshments will be provided, and please dress for the weather.