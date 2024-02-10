ALLENDALE, Mich – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team set two school records Friday at the GVSU Big Meet at Grand Valley State University.

Haley Cook went 1:40.83 in the 600-meter run to break Brittany Wolf’s WC record of 1:43.16 set in 2000.

Faith Duncan ran 9:43.87 in the 3000-meter event, breaking her own school record.

On the men’s side, the best finish came from Wilmington High School graduate Brady Vilvens in the non-invite portion of the high jump. He cleared 1.95 meters and finished second overall.

Another WHS grad, Simon Heys, finished the 5,000-meter event in 14:17.49.

This was a non-scoring meet.

The Quakers are at Muskingum University Friday.