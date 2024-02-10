Four Clinton County individual swimmers and five relay teams qualified for the Ohio HIgh School Athletic Association district swim meet with their performances in sectional swim meets Feb. 9-10.

Clinton-Massie swimmer Malea Beam qualified in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. Teammate Erin Belisle advanced to the district in the 50 and 100 free. The duo teamed with Ellie Smith and Elise Dennis to send their 200 and 400 free relay teams to the district meet.

Wilmington’s 200 and 400 free relay teams — with Alexa Benitez, Angie Pais Becher, Hannah Scott, Bailey Moyer — also qualified for the district meet. Moyer qualified as an individual in the 100 butterfly and 100 free. Pais Becher will swim the 50 free at districts.

The East Clinton quartet of Elyon Hackmann, Jacob George, Barrett Beam and Eoin Hackman made school history as the first boys team to qualify for districts, advancing in the 200 medley relay.

Massie’s Quinton Smith (100 breast), Wilmington’s Scott (100 back) and Wilmington’s 400 free relay team of Aidan Benitez, Preston Ziegler, Sam Burt and Cooper Short qualified as alternates.