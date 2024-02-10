WILMINGTON — Domenic Farley’s basket in the final seconds Saturday lifted the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to a 73-71 overtime win a against Baldwin Wallace at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Yellow Jackets tied the game with seven seconds left, but Farley, a junior at WC, raced down the floor and nailed a mid-range jumper for the win.

The celebration ensued for Wilmington as they improved their record to 9-14 this season and 5-11 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC). Baldwin Wallace is 6-17 overall, 3-13 in the conference.

Farley had a team-high 15 points, while a trio of other Quakers scored in double-digits in the win.

Rashid Chisholm had 11 points while Carson Miles and Travis Mitchell had 10 points each for the Quakers, who are now 3-0 in overtime games this season.

Gavin Heimlich and Matthew Dugue tied for the team lead with nine rebounds.

Miles tied his season-high and led the game with six assists. Miles, Farley, and Ben Golan all tied for the game-high of two steals. Heimlich led the team with two blocks.

The Quakers travel to Ohio Northern University to take on the Polar Bears 7 p.m. Wednesday.

After the game was tied 8-8, Baldwin Wallace ripped off a 9-0 run to take the momentum and a 17-8 lead with 10:14 remaining in the first half. The Yellow Jackets kept a steady lead throughout the half.

The Quakers battled back, though, and cut the 30-18 deficit to 30-24 at the break. Ben Golan, Dugue, and Chisholm provided the points for Wilmington in a late 6-0 run.

The Yellow Jackets tried to scamper away in the early stages of the second half, but the Quakers wouldn’t allow them to do so. After trailing 45-36, a 12-5 rally began for Wilmington to make it a two-point game, 50-48.

However, the Yellow Jackets went right back up 58-51 as the Quakers couldn’t get over the hump to tie or take the lead.

This would be the case until a pair of Quakers threes from Mitchell and Jayden Lewis cut it to one. BW went back up 60-57 before Lewis tied the game with a three at the 3:40 mark of regulation.

Farley then began to take over the game for Wilmington. After trailing 64-60, an old-fashioned three-point play by Farley and a layup by Farley evened the score at 65-65 at the end of regulation.

The Quakers fell behind 69-67 in overtime. Heimlich made one of two free throws but Golan rebounded the miss which led to a Miles layup and a WC lead 70-69. BW tied the game at 71-71 and set-up Farley’s fantastic finish.