LEES CREEK — The East Clinton girls basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 45-35 Saturday on Senior Night at the EC gym.

The game was the final regular season contest in the high school careers of EC seniors Abi Reynolds, Liz Schiff, Megan Hadley, Lauren Runyon and Cheyenne Reed.

“I can’t say enough about them,” EC head coach Bill Bean said. “I hate that they had to go out this year with only four wins but they’re a class bunch of kids that’ll be very successful in whatever they choose to do just because of the kind of kids they are.”

East Clinton finishes the regular season 4-18.

“The way the girls continued to work … I’ve done this for many years, I am so proud to be associated with East Clinton girls basketball and them because of their work ethic and the way they finished this season,” said Bean. “Now season one is over and it’s time for the post-season where everyone is 0-0.”

The Astros will play their first tournament game against Mariemont 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Wilmington High School.

On Saturday, the first quarter was neck and neck almost the entire way. Molly Mossing got Cedarville off to a fast start but Hadley responded with an athletic move for the Astros. Runyon had a stickback late in the quarter to put East Clinton up 11-9. Sahara Tate’s free throw made it 12-9 and EC went on to lead 12-11 after one.

In the second, it was EC’s turn to start hot as a big forced turnover led to Runyon getting wide open on the fast break and knocking it down. Later, East Clinton turnovers helped Cedarville generate a 6-0 run and the Indians led 26-21 at the half.

After the opening three points of the third were scored by the Indians, the Astros were able to finally get something going. EC scored the next eight, culminating in a Runyon three to tie the game. Mossing, who scored the 1,000th point of her prep career in the fourth, sparked another run for the Indians and a 38-31 lead after three.

SUMMARY

Feb 10, 2024

@ East Clinton High School

Cedarville 45, East Clinton 35

EC^12^9^10^4^^35

C^11^15^12^7^^45

(35) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ka Terrell 0-0-0-0, Arnold 0-0-0-0, Reynolds 0-0-0-0, Schiff 3-0-0-6, Hadley 1-0-2-3, Runyon 5-1-3-11, Ke Terrell 0-0-0-0, Tate 0-1-1-4, Reed 1-0-0-2,Scott 0-0-3-3, TOTALS 10-2-9-35

(45) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reed 0-0-0-0, Mossing 6-3-2-23, Shepard 1-1-0-5, Burnett 0-0-3-3, Burr 0-0-0-0, Butts 1-0-2-4, Ankeney 0-0-0-0, Peterson 4-0-0-8, Brooke Atkins 0-0-2-2, Brenna Atkins 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 12-4-9-45