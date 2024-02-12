The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Valley Concessions BBQ, 573 Falcon Hill Way, Wilmington

Everything looks good. The test strips, hot water and soap were available.

General Denver, 81 W. Main St., Wilmington

The inspector observed an uncovered cup (employee drink) stored above the prep area. The person in charge discarded it; they must use lids/straws for employee drinks and store them beneath prep food surfaces. Shaker cheese was sitting at room temperature. Hold all TSC foods that are cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Cole slaw was found in a double door reach-in not date-marked. Several sanitizer spray bottles were found pointing at food or stored above food surfaces. They should be stored in a manner that prevents potential chemical contamination. Chicken was found cooling in a lidded lexan in a reach-in cooler. Items should be spread on a baking sheet to cool quickly. The person in charge removed and cut them on a baking sheet. Squeeze bottle shakers were found not labeled with a common name to prevent misuse. Water was found on the floor of the basement and the bottom shelf. Ensure pop boxes are stored six inches off the ground to prevent contamination. Towels were observed being stored near tea and used with spray cleaners. Either store them with sanitizer buckets with sani water or use disposable paper towels. Do not line surfaces with wiping towels. Souffle cups were observed being used as a scooper for feta cheese in the make table. Use a multi-use scoop for this purpose. More cleaning is needed of the wire shelving across from the fry line. Outside of fryers, wheels of fryers, interior of microwave near the hand sink need more cleaning. Clean dust from the fan. There is a plumbing issue – the drain at the hand sink does not drain quickly, so have a plumber clear it. The kitchen staff is using the sink near the entrance of the kitchen for handwashing temporarily. Cleaning is needed of the floors beneath the kitchen equipment, the walls behind the hand sink, and the cold hold near the cooking equipment. Personal items such as aprons, purses, and coats were found stored throughout different areas of the kitchen. They must be stored in lockers and away from food and food contact surfaces. Discussed removing asterisks from menu items on the salmon and pork since those are not offered undercooked, and proper cooling methods should be followed.

Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington

The inspector found a handwash sink blocked by a large trash can. All handwash sinks should be left open for easy access to encourage frequent handwashing. The person in charge moved the item. To-go containers were not inverted, which could allow for contamination from a vent located above. The person in charge inverted them to protect the food. A new seal is needed on the refrigerator (left-hand door) to allow for a tighter seal and to hold food at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Food lexans (with food) were observed stacked one inside another. Clean dusty can covers inside the walk-in cooler. Please prevent contamination with proper storage of food. Food should only contact clean surfaces. All violations must be corrected, and corrections must be maintained until the next standard inspection.

73 Grill, 3669 SR 73, Wilmington

No procedures were found for bodily fluid spill cleanup. The inspector emailed procedures to the facility in Spanish and English. Please print and retain. Raw chicken was found on an open slat shelf in the kitchen stored above sauces and raw onions; it should be stored below ready-to-eat foods. The apron of the ice machine was found with debris. Keep it free of debris to ensure ice is not contaminated. Ham was found at 45 degrees Fahrenheit and sausage gravy at 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It is undetermined if the sausage temperature was due to a cooling issue or because it was not under refrigeration when the inspector entered the kitchen. Keep Parmesan cheese refrigerated. The breakfast menu does not contain a consumer advisory or indicators for foods offered undercooked. The facility may print stickers for advisories to add to the menu and hand-mark asterisks to inform consumers. Many sauce bottles were found not labeled with contents in the reach-in cooler; label them to prevent misuse. The interior bottom of the freezer (near the pizza oven) needs to be wiped off of food crumbs. Lights were found burnt out in the walk-in cooler, and there is a missing seal on the walk-in cooler door. Repair is needed for proper illumination. Ham and turkey were found in the reach-in cooler not date-marked. Be sure to store food properly to help prevent bacterial contamination. Raw chicken should be stored below any ready-to-eat food. Maintain cleanliness of all portions of the ice machine’s interior to protect food from contamination. Discussed putting away cold frozen foods as soon as possible upon delivery and obtaining person in charge training in Spanish for Spanish-speaking staff so they are cooking, reheating, and cooling to proper temperatures within allowable time parameters.

AJs Pizza, 653 W Main St., Blanchester

Parmesan cheese was found indicating a need for refrigeration but was held at room temperature. The person in charge discarded it and will store it in the undercounter cooler. A worker was found prepping food without a hair cover. The employee put on a hat to correct the issue. The make table cooler and tall reach-in cooler were found with protective covers that need to be removed. Food can become trapped with pieces of particles. More cleaning of the floor is needed behind and beneath equipment. Clean the over-the-head fan of accumulated dust to prevent contamination.

Gold Star Blanchester, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester

Employees were observed not wearing hats or hair nets while prepping food. Beard restraints are needed for males with mustaches or beards. A leak was observed at the hand sink; repair it so that employees are not turning off the hot water valve. This hand sink must provide 100 degrees Fahrenheit water at the handwash sink. All other violations have been corrected (7.0, 7.1, 2.4, 3.2, 4.8).

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

A complaint was received regarding the dining room and tables being dirty. A person entered the facility with a dog, and two employees went out to pet the dog, but only one washed their hands afterward. The inspector spoke with the manager on duty, and she mentioned that there was a person with dogs in the facility last night. Explained that dogs are not allowed in the facility, only service animals are permitted. Also, employees are not allowed to touch or pet animals. Anytime they leave the kitchen, they are required to wash their hands upon return. There were two male employees working in the kitchen with facial hair and no restraints.

Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The inspector stopped by to check the Snowfox sushi and spoke with the Kroger manager upon arrival. There was no one at the sushi area, and upon checking the fruit/vegetable area, no one was found there either. Upon returning to the sushi area, it was observed to be cleaned up, but rice was found in the rice cooker. An employee showed up from lunch wearing an apron. The inspector inquired about the rice and was told it was acidified. Additionally, the employee was informed that their apron must stay at the facility. The employee then proceeded to put on gloves, but was instructed to wash their hands before doing so. The inspector retrieved the pH meter and buffer solutions, starting with distilled water. The buffer was at 7.0, which took some time to reach. Then, the inspector checked with the 4.0 solution, eventually reaching the appropriate pH. The employee was asked to check the rice, and after agreeing, they took one cup of rice and three cups of distilled water, mixing them together by hand while wearing gloves. Upon rechecking the water, it was found to be at 4.0 due to hitting the calibration button. The inspector called Wayne at Snowfox Sushi and left a message for them to call back to discuss issues with the HACCP plan.

Kroger #395, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester

While the inspector was conducting the inspection, Snowfox Sushi arrived to deliver sushi. The sushi was being transported in a chest cooler with a small ice pack. Upon scanning different products, they were found to be at 67 degrees Fahrenheit. Snowfox Sushi was informed that a temperature check of the product was needed. Two different items were checked upon being pulled out of the cooler, and they could not be served due to their temperature levels. The gentleman discarded the items in the dumpster. The inspector contacted Wayne about the temperature issue, and he stated that there should be 2 inches of ice at the bottom of the cooler. The inspector will be checking for an updated HACCP plan and transportation plan for Snowfox Sushi.

Sabina IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

The meat walk-in cooler was leaking water from the ceiling continuously. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. The coolers are currently working, but please continue to monitor

Airborne, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington

Found accumulation of debris on apron of ice machine; maintain cleanliness since this can drip on and contaminate the ice. Found gravy from the morning in the cooler at 102 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge stated that the cooling began at 10 am. The inspection occurred between 12:30-1 pm when found. The person in charge discarded the gravy. Discussed using a speed rack, shallow pans, or ice bath to quickly cool foods. Found foods (chicken breasts, gravies) holding in a hot case at 110-120 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge discarded. Hot foods must hold at 135 degrees Fahrenheit (minimum) to control bacterial growth. Found tomatoes in top of make table holding at 44 degrees Fahrenheit; the person in charge discarded. Discussed not double planning so that food holds at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Also found pizza in the hold hold at 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a time-in-lieu procedure and time stamp and discard at the fourth hour to control bacterial growth. Found gravy in tall pans with lids unable to cool properly. Discussed proper cooling methods. Found a ripped seal on the Coke cooler – replace. Found tall reach-in hot hold not properly hot holding foods. Adjust/repair. Women’s restroom hot water at sinks not reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit; reached 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Adjust per code. More cleaning of the floor is needed beneath the equipment. There is an accumulation of dust and dirt in these areas. Found employees’ drinks and phones on prep surfaces. There is a new dishwasher and grill onsite that isn’t installed. Must obtain permits from plumbing at the health department. The facility must correct all violations by the next follow-up on Feb 28.