Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) has been busy awarding grant funding to local governments.

Clinton County Commissioners, Kerry Steed and Brenda Woods, recently helped distribute funding to Washington and Jefferson townships. Both local governments were awarded SWMD’s 2024 Community Grant to support their respective community clean-up programs this year.

These funds will be used by the local governments to rent large roll-off dumpsters where local residents can dispose of their unwanted junk in a simple and free manner. These programs help residents as well as help keep Clinton County a clean and beautiful place to live.