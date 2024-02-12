The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

MHRB Board of Directors to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services

Board of Elections to conduct testing

The Clinton County Board of Elections will conduct Logic & Accuracy Testing of ballots, equipment, coding and software to be used in the March 19 primary election on Thursday, Feb. 15 and Friday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Board of DD personnel committee to meet

The personnel committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the administration building, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review upcoming personnel actions.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.