BLANCHESTER — A record-breaking number of honored guests attended Friday night’s “Night to Shine,” held at Elevation Community Church in Blanchester.

Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, this unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrates people with special needs, and is held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously.

“It is hard to put into words the experience from Friday night’s Night to Shine,” said Jenny Hartman, the Night to Shine committee chairperson. “All honored guests are paired with a buddy whose job is to make sure their evening is nothing short of amazing. Our honored guests were treated to a grand entrance by the Cincinnati Barbarians Armored Combat, beautiful decorations by Balloons by Us and were treated like royalty by hundreds of local volunteers.”

Guests enjoyed limo rides courtesy of Grandiose Limos, shoe shining by the elders of Elevation Community Church, hair and makeup by Elysian Hair Studio, photo booth provided by HealthSource of Ohio, professional photography by Beach Photography, professional videography by Refined Film Company, dinner catered by Highly Flavored Cupcakes & Catering, and dancing with music DJ’ed by Ignite Creative Ministries.

“Each and every honored guest got announced on the red carpet with a paparazzi that cheers for them,” said Hartman. “The whole experience was humbling.”

The committee meets months before the event to make sure it is a wonderful experience. The community rallied behind the event again this year with generous donations. The swag bags were filled to the top for the honored guests.

“We were also able to provide each parent, guardian, provider or caregiver a relaxing space provided by Rent to Own – Wilmington, dinner by Beaugard’s Southern Bar’B’Que, a coffee bar provided by an anonymous donor and a gift because they deserve it,” said Hartman.

Hartman also thanked every sponsor of the event:

Huge thanks to Elevation Community Church who hosts the event at their church. Other sponsors include: Advance Auto Parts- Blanchester, AJ’s Pizza, ATSG, Auto Zone- Wilmington, Balloons by Us, BDK, Beach Photography, Beaugard’s Southern Bar ‘B’ Que, Blanchester Eagles #2222, Cincinnati Barbarians Armored Combat, Cross Roots Inc, Elysian Hair Studio, First National Bank of Blanchester, For the Love of Ink, Ginger Lee Images, Grandiose Limousines, Greater Tomorrow Health, Greenhouse Bus Mercantile, Healthsource of Ohio, Highly Flavored Cupcakes and Catering, Ignite Creative Ministries, Kava Haus, Kris’ $5 Bling Boutique, Mallory Riley Photography, O’Reilly’s- Wilmington, Papa John’s- Wilmington, Refined Film Company, Rent to Own- Wilmington, Sis’ Sweets, Strength & Dignity Boutique, Wilmington Church of God, Wilmington Eagles #1224, and the Wilmington News Journal.

“We appreciate every donation big and small to make Night to Shine the amazing experience that is it,” Hartman said. “We were able to surround each honored guest with God’s love and show them how amazing they are. This is one of the most touching events of the year. Want to be involved in next year? Head over to our Facebook Page- Night to Shine- Blanchester. Looking forward to Night to Shine 2025!”