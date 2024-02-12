CLINTON COUNTY — The following report is collected from incident reports provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report webpage. The following includes documented reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post and other law enforcement agencies in Clinton County. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 2:39 p.m. on February 8, troopers were dispatched to a single vehicle at the intersection of Fairground and Fayetteville Road in Marion Township. According to the report, a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by a 27-year-old Blanchester, failed to stop at the intersection and “traveled across the roadway striking a ditch, fence, and several trees prior” before coming to a stop in a field. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The report indicates alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• At 5:50 p.m. on February 6, troopers were dispatched to an accident at the intersection of Creek Road and U.S. 22 in Adams Township. According to the report, a Honda HR-V, driven by a 22-year-old Springfield male, was traveling north on Creek Road, stopped at U.S. 22. A Dodge Ram, driven by a 75-year-old Wilmington male, was traveling west on U.S. 22. The Honda reportedly failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by Dodge. The Honda then struck a Chevrolet Bolt EV, driven by a 35-year-old Clarksville male, who was driving south on State Route 380. The Dodge went off the right side of the road and struck a traffic sign. All vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. The Honda driver was cited for a right-of-way violation.

• At 7:27 p.m. on February 6, troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 730 in Union Township. According to the report, a Ford Taurus, driven by a 42-year-old Milford male, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch and two mailboxes. The report indicates the driver may have fallen asleep or was fatigued. No alcohol or drugs were suspected to be involved. The driver was cited for allegedly failing to control.

• At 3:09 p.m. on February 9, troopers were dispatched to an accident on State Route 73 in Union Township. According to the report, a 2021 Nissan Versa, driven by a 22-year-old Hillsboro male, was traveling south on State Route 73 and allegedly failed to yield while turning left on Airborne Road and struck a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 49-year-old New Vienna male. The report indicates Hillsboro male was cited for an alleged right-of-way violation. The Hillsboro driver was distracted by something outside the vehicle. Both vehicles suffered functional damage and didn’t have to be towed. No injuries were reported.

• The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled two accidents involving deer.

