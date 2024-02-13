Louis Levin, owner of Caesar Creek Flea Market in Wilmington and a prominent figure in Dayton’s entertainment and business scene, has passed away at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and community impact.

Alongside his brothers Sam and Al, Louis co-owned Levin Service Company, a business that played a significant role in shaping the city’s entertainment landscape, according to the obituary published in the Dayton Daily News.

As noted in Levin’s obituary, in their later years, Lou, Al, and life partner Sara Litwin embraced the snowbird lifestyle, spending cherished moments on the east coast of Florida, where they created lasting memories with family and friends. Their love for life and adventure was evident to all who knew them.

Levin’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident in the ventures undertaken by Levin Service Company. Initially starting in the beer and wine carry-out business, they expanded into the drive-in theater industry in the late 1940s. The Sherwood Twin Drive-in Theater, Dixie Drive-in, and the Captain Kidd Drive-in are just a few examples of the entertainment venues they built, not only in Ohio but also in Chicago.

Among their notable projects was the Kon-Tiki Theater on Salem Avenue, a crown jewel in their portfolio. Additionally, they ventured into the restaurant business with the establishment of the Rhino Restaurant in downtown Dayton, further diversifying their interests.

One of their most significant endeavors was the acquisition of Caesar Creek Flea Market in the early 1980s. Under Lou’s leadership, the flea market flourished, becoming a beloved shopping destination in southern Ohio. Lou’s vision and dedication transformed Caesar Creek Flea Market into an iconic destination within the community.

Reflecting on Levin’s passing, Caesar Creek Flea Market expressed deep sorrow, recognizing him as the driving force behind its success. Levin’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction left an indelible mark on the flea market and the countless individuals who frequented it.

The following information is sourced from the obituary of Louis Levin, published by the Dayton Daily News, which reflects on his life and contributions:

“Lou and his twin brother, Al, spent their entire lives together. They were each other’s best friend. When people would ask about their being twins, they referred to themselves as “womb mates.” They served together at Okinawa in the Army from 1944-1946 surviving being strafed by the Japanese on the first day that they arrived on the island. Throughout all their 98 years, they maintained that intense identical twin connection. It was a bond that transcends all others. When his brother Al passed away on December 23, 2023, Lou was devastated. The greatest solace for the family is that Lou and Al are together again.”

Furthermore, after Sam Levin passed away, his monies were used to endow the Levin Family Foundation. Lou was extremely proud to take on the role of philanthropist in his later years. He was a trustee of the foundation and actively involved in the distribution of funds up to the time he passed away.

Levin’s services were held on Thursday, Feb 8, at the Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel in Dayton. According to Levin’s obituary, the family requested that any donations be made to the Dayton Food Bank in his honor.