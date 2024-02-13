Kevin Burke has been hired as the next head coach for the Wilmington College football program.

=

Wilmington College Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson announced Tuesday the hiring of Kevin Burke as their new Head Football Coach. Burke is the 16th Head Coach of the Quakers program, dating back to 1947.

“We are excited to have Kevin join the Wilmington College family as our next head football coach,” said Bill Wilson, senior director of athletics at WC. “It became very evident during the interview process that Kevin is dedicated to the development of the student-athlete as people, as students and as football players.”

Wilson continued, “He is an effective communicator that our current players, recruits, campus community and stakeholders are going to enjoy getting to know.”

Burke is no stranger to being a collegiate head coach, having spent six seasons at the helm of the Juniata College football program before leading his alma mater, Gettysburg College, for two seasons.

“Everyone I met during my visit to Wilmington made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to meet the entire team and get started. My family and I couldn’t be more excited,” Burke said.

Burke spent the last four seasons as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at the University of Minnesota Morris. In 2023, the Cougars were 7-4 and won their first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Championship since 2006. The Cougars also earned a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 1981.

Minnesota Morris Director of Athletics Matt Johnson was excited about Burke’s new opportunity, “while I am sad to see coach Burke leave UMN Morris, I am incredibly thankful for all he gave to our football program and University. Kevin is an outstanding football coach, and more importantly a tremendous person.”

UM-Morris head football coach Marty Hoffmann added, “We want to thank coach Burke for all he has done for Cougar football. Since his arrival on campus, he has helped transform Cougar football into a championship program. We wish him all the best at Wilmington College. They got a great coach and an even better person.”

Before Minnesota Morris, Burke spent 16 seasons (2004-2019) at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., including 14 as their offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator before the final two as head coach of the Bullets. During his time in Gettysburg, the Bullets led the Centennial Conference in total offense five times, rushing offense seven times, and passing offense two times.

Prior to this, he spent nine of 10 seasons at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa., with three as an assistant coach (1994-1996) and offensive coordinator before six as their head coach from 1998-2003. In 1999, he led the Eagles to a second-place finish in the MAC, which was their highest finish in school history. He spent one season in 1997 at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont as the cofensive coordinator.

Burke began his coaching journey at Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y. for two seasons (1990-1991) as wide receivers coach. He then made his way to Clinton, N.Y. for a two-season stint (1992-1993) as an assistant at Hamilton College. While there, he held the positions of secondary, special teams, passing game, and recruiting coordinator.

Other positions Burke has held during his tenure in college athletics include, assistant director of athletics at Juniata, head track and field coach at both Juniata and Norwich, and assistant track and field coach at Juniata and Hamilton. He has also taught several classes throughout his stint in college athletics.

Burke will be taking over a Wilmington College program that has finished 3-7 overall the last two seasons and 2-7 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

What They are Saying About Kevin Burke

“I am excited for Kevin and the Burke Family as they set out on this new challenge. I had the pleasure of competing against Kevin for many years and also learning from him after our competing days were over. Kevin is a fierce competitor, an extremely innovative football coach and his ability to unite and lead his team is his strongest attribute. I am excited for Kevin to get back in the role of Head Coach and I am confident that Wilmington College will flourish under his leadership.” – Bob Chesney, James Madison University Head Football Coach

“Kevin is an outstanding football coach and an even better mentor to today’s student athletes. Throughout his career he has worked at prestigious academic universities and colleges. His students have been successful due to his continued commitment to each of them on and off the field. I have no doubt that in his new position as Head Football Coach, the student athletes of Wilmington College will thrive on the field and in the classroom.” – Mark Nofri, Sacred Heart University Head Football Coach

“Kevin Burke is not only one of the best coaches who I’ve known throughout my career but he’s also a great man and friend. He’s a tremendous leader and molder of young men. He’s a coach that I would trust my own son to and a football strategist that I’ve had the pleasure of sharing ideas with over the years. I couldn’t be more excited for both Coach Burke and the entire Wilmington College community and their future together.” – Herb Hand, University of Central Florida Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach

“The Wilmington Football program is getting a man of high character with an innovative offensive mind. Coach Burke was the first college coach to ever reach out to recruit me in high school and we have maintained a close relationship ever since. I have competed against Kevin many times and know firsthand how his offensive schemes put relentless pressure on opposing defenses. I am thrilled for Kevin to get this opportunity and look forward to watching the Quakers thrive under his guidance.” – Mike Weick, Princeton University Assistant Head Coach/Inside Linebackers Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator

“Coach Burke is a terrific choice for the Wilmington College football program. He’s as passionate and dedicated of a coach as I’ve been around and will provide great wisdom that the players can use on and off the field.” – Dante Fargnoli, Atlanta Falcons College Scout

“From being one of his players to coaching D3, FCS, FBS and in the NFL. I can attest to the great coach, mentor, and person Coach Burke is. He always does his best to put his players in the best position to be successful on and off the field!” – Jamel Mutunga, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Assistant

“Kevin Burke is a man of integrity. He has great knowledge of all phases of football and of running a successful program. I am confident that he will lead Wilmington football to much success!” – Barry Streeter, Former Gettysburg College Head Football Coach