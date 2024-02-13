BATAVIA — Jayceon Kibler hit a top of the key three to send the game to overtime but Wilmington lost to Batavia 74-67 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division basketball.

Wilmington was down by as many as 14 but fought back to force an extra period. Kibler made the 30-footer with 3.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

In the extra period, the Bulldogs offense was in high gear scoring 14 points to secure the win.

Batavia’s Jess Roller led all scorers with 36 points. Kibler finished with 25 for the Hurricane.

Wilmington is 5-16 overall, 2-7 in league play. Batavia is 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the division.

The Hurricane will close out the regular season Friday night against New Richmond at Fred Summers Court.

This story will be updated.