MT ORAB — Clinton-Massie’s offense mustered just 12 first half points Tuesday en route to a 63-50 loss to Western Brown.

The SBAAC American Division outcome puts the two teams at 4-5 in league play. The Falcons, who have lost three straight games after winning five in a row, are 12-9 on the year. The Broncos are 8-13.

Western Brown had a 15-7 lead after one and extended that margin to 25-12 at halftime.

The Clinton-Massie offense picked up in the second half, scoring 38 points but it was too little, too late for coach Stephen Graves squad.

Massie will host league champion Goshen Friday night in the regular season finale.