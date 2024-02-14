Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: vegetable soup, chili, hot dogs, desserts and drinks, plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome.

The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.