The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 5 and Feb. 9:

• Timothy Edwards, 46, inducing panic, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court cost. Edwards must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Brian Applegate, 45, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $700, assessed $510 court costs. Applegate must take part in 40 hours of community service and supervised probation. Two additional disorderly conduct charges were dismissed.

• Kyle Baker, 26, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $20 in restitution.

• Christopher O’Neil, 35, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $25o, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge. O’Neil must have no contact with the incident location.

• Nicholas Harlow, 32, of Xenia, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (one day suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Harlow must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Jack Hatfield, 43, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (155 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of domestic violence and no operator’s license were suspended.

• Hannah Evans, 25, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (176 suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Evans must have no contact with the victim and take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Jeffrey Garen, 56, of Mount Orab, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Garen must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A failure to control charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Matthew Woods, 30, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Dawson Nace, 25, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Nace must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Genamay Eades, 33, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (50 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. Eades must take part in supervised probation.

• Mark Gould, 63, of Clarksville, abuse of a corpse, sentenced to 90 days in jail (67 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Gould must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• William Wheeling, 18, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court cost. Wheeling must complete 32 hours of community service, two years of non-reporting probation, and get a mental health assessment.

• Ashley Huff, 38, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Huff must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the victim except through CPS only, and must get an alcohol/drug assessment. A second child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Samuel Oseguera, 46, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Oseguera must have no contact with the incident location.

• Austin Carty, 26, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Carty must take part in two years of non-reporting probation.

• Amanda Hawke, 29, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $25, assessed $170 court costs.

• Shanon Rayson, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Kody Howe, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Howe.

• Kailynn McDonald, 20, of Toledo, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by McDonald.

• Roger Griffith, 28, of Wilmington, domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574