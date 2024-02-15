The Board of DD is proud to announce the upcoming annual Clinton County Developmental Disability Awareness Day on March 12.

This event coincides with Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, observed each year in March. It presents an opportunity to celebrate the inclusion of people with disabilities in civic and social life, fostering strong and diverse communities.

The Clinton County Board of DD is once again rallying support by encouraging everyone to wear yellow on this designated day in March. While the focus is on raising awareness, the community is also invited to show their support by wearing yellow.

Participants are encouraged to post photos on Facebook or Instagram using the tag #clintoncountyddad2024 for a chance to win a mystery prize.

For inquiries or further information, please reach out via email to [email protected].