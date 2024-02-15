WILMINGTON — With the aim of strengthening the connection between state governance and local affairs, Ethan Reynolds, representing Governor Mike DeWine’s office, introduced himself at the Clinton County Commissioners’ Office on Wednesday morning.

Reynolds shared insights into his extensive tenure alongside Governor DeWine, spanning over a decade. He detailed his evolution within the administration, starting from his initial role as a liaison and progressing to constituent aide, deputy director of constituent affairs, and now serving as the representative for the southwest regional area.

Covering a substantial territory encompassing eight counties — Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Butler, Warren, Clinton, and Highland — Reynolds outlined the multifaceted nature of his responsibilities. Foremost among these is his personal favorite: attending various events on behalf of the governor.

“My personal favorite is going to events for the governor, whether it be chamber events, rotaries, or ribbon cuttings,” he said.

He expressed eagerness to engage with local communities, citing his recent positive experience at Laurel Oaks in Clinton County, which was his first event in the county.

Furthermore, Reynolds emphasized his role as a conduit for addressing concerns related to legislation affecting the region. He assured commissioners that any queries or issues would be promptly addressed upon reaching his desk.

During the meeting, discussions touched upon potential collaborations and events that Reynolds could partake in, including the opening of the county fair. Notably, the commissioners brought forth an inquiry regarding Broadband Ohio and the equitable distribution of associated funds, prompting Reynolds to commit to investigating the matter further. He assured the commissioners he would get back to them by the end of the week.

President commissioner Mike McCarty extended gratitude for Reynolds’ presence, emphasizing the importance of establishing robust channels of communication between state and local authorities. McCarty expressed optimism about the prospects of collaboration.