Steve Burnette and Amanda Martin recently presented a program to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital conference center, highlighting the Murphy Theatre.

Burnette, executive director of the Murphy, said the 2,000 bulbs of light campaign launched last year as a way to fund the refreshed marquee and other renovations of the theatre. The marquee renovation cost around $250,000 in total. Merchants National Bank made a donation to get the project started.

The theatre also has received state and local grants, held fundraisers and has increased attendance at shows, and all of this helps with the renovations.

Additionally, patrons have donated 1,000 pounds of food for local food pantries.

Staffing has changed a bit lately, with Joe Spicer retiring and Westin Smith taking his place as the new technical director. Steve Martin (no, the other one) is also part of the team.

Programs involve a variety of acts, as the staff has worked to diversify the opportunities to engage with the theater. There were either one or two events for 51 weeks in 2023.

“Ohio’s Hometown Theatre” is working to be able to engage more people, create more memories and bring more people back to the theater.

Martin, the associate director of the Murphy, shared that they are working hard with programs for children and families. There are family-friendly concerts and tickets. Small-group events have made some unique acts available to students up close and that allows them to feel comfortable exploring and asking questions.

Some of the challenges for the Theatre are finding programming that has name recognition but still affordable. A goal is to increase original programming, and so engaging more local interests.

Some of the projects on the horizon include finishing the marquee, making roof repairs, and fixing the plaster in the auditorium.