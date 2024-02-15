A pair of Clinton County boys basketball teams had a rough go of it Wednesday night in SBAAC National Division action — Blanchester losing to Williamsburg and East Clinton losing to Bethel-Tate.

At Williamsburg, hitting on all cylinders from the start, WHS rolled to a 75-43 win over Blanchester.

The Clermont Co. Wildcats (19-2, 12-0) led 20-15 after one then sprinted to a 44-23 lead at halftime. They outscored Blanchester 31-20 in the second half.

Kaden Cromer and Bryce Sipple led Blanchester (7-14, 4-7) with 11 points each. Braz Byrom had eight and Jansen Wymer five. Nainoa Tangonan added four while Cole Mueller and Cole Bradley had two points each.

At Bethel-Tate, the Tigers (12-9, 6-5) started fast and finished strong in a 47-30 win over East Clinton (3-18, 0-12).

The Astros won the middle two quarters 16-15 but were outscored 32-14 in the first and last periods.