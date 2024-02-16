WILMINGTON — Homelessness was the major talking point at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Mayor Pat Haley and the council heard presentations from local organizations working on the homeless issues in the area. They also heard from individuals who felt the city was not doing enough to stop crime associated with homeless individuals.

For the Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH), Pastor Joel Richter, the chair of the coalition, was joined by Denise Stryker, the executive director of Clinton County Homeless Shelter and vice chair of the coalition, and Michelle Ricketts, chair of the Coalition Resource Community.

“So many people have dedicated many, many hours of their time, sharing experiences and efforts to help with the homeless crisis to help solve some of things that are going on in our community,” said Stryker.

Stryker shared her own experience in helping homeless individuals, advising that “every (homeless) person’s situation is different.” She shared her own experience at the cusp of being homeless when she was a young single mom. She said she had a support system, but not everyone has that luxury. Stryker added she hopes others can learn by “stepping into someone else’s shoes.”

Dow Tippett, director of One Mission Clinton County, shared that this organization was formed as “an organized effort by (local churches), their leaders, to make an impact on the most needy in our community.”

He advised they’re working with the homeless shelters, Sugartree Ministires, and Hope House “to try and provide extra volunteer support. Especially we’re trying to provide support for those unexpected, immediate needs and trying to get churches or church people to join in.”

David Hinman, DOVE pastoral elder and representative of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association, shared a statement on behalf of the church and parishes in the organization.

“Jesus’ admonition, which we all know as ‘the golden rule,’ stands in opposition to the undisguised disdain expressed in our community,” Hinman said. “So our prayer is that by standing together, united in Christ, and respectfully declaring our commitment to care the disenfranchised, we can initiate change in the mindsets of those expressing disrespect and prejudice.”

During the public comment portion of the council meeting, several individuals spoke, saying not enough had been done to deal with homeless issues and, in some cases, negative experiences.

Cindy Morehead, who previously owned the business The Wooden Moose on Sugartree Street, shared her experiences with “the people of Sugartree Ministries.” She advised she witnessed drug deals occurring around her business, people dumped trash, and she recalled multiple encounters with an individual who had appeared to be on drugs. She advised it got to the point where she had to shut down her store in December 2022.

“I couldn’t get out of there quick enough,” she said.

Jane Johns shared information with the council she had gathered involving emergency services being called to Sugartree Ministries. Johns believed not enough was being done and claimed homeless people were being “dropped off from all over the country.”

“Sugartree Ministries does not pay taxes but uses a disproportionately high amount of tax-funded resources,” said Johns, adding locals had become victims of crime due to “the coddling and enabling of homeless and vagrants of Sugartree Ministries.”

Mayor Haley addressed the crowd saying he never said he intends to shut down Our Father’s Kitchen (Sugartree Ministries), but emphasized that he intends to enforce his newly-enacted zero tolerance policy toward any individuals who break the law. Haley advised that there was a need for housing and resources to treat mental illness and addiction related to homelessness. He told the audience he hopes to speak with Clinton Memorial Hospital to consider an inpatient treatment facility.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574