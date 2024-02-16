The SBAAC Wrestling Championship is set to start 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamsburg High School.

And Clinton County should be right in the thick of things, as usual.

A Clinton County team has hoisted a championship trophy in five straight league tournaments and been the overall tournament champion each of the last four seasons.

Wilmington was the American Division and overall champion last season while Blanchester held the National Division trophy.

”It is one of our goals to attempt a repeat,” WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said. “We have a different dynamic this year for sure considering how young we are in our lineup compared to last year.”

East Clinton head coach Doug Stehlin knows his team faces an uphill battle to win a team trophy but also knows individuals will see great competition and be better prepared for sectional, district and state competition.

“We know this is a tough league and there will be no easy matches,” he said.

Tolliver expects good showings from returning champion Paul McKnight, Caydn Denniston, Alonzo Woody and Darius Stewart along with freshmen Max McCoy and Josiah Puller.

“It should be exciting for the fans to watch,” Tolliver said. “We see our light-weights heavily making an impact but our seniors such as Paul and Caydn have been great leaders this year. They have led by example and continue to push the underclassmen to be better and keeping pushing the envelope.”

Which means the rest of the SBAAC will have to wrestle its best to beat the Hurricane.

”The team is focused and know we have to fight for every single point,” Tolliver said. “Losing small and winning big is the name of the game. Preparing for post-season is different each year due to the dynamics of changing lineups. That being said, Wilmington wrestling does an outstanding job as a program doing just that. So to the parents and fans that support us in that goal, thank you and we appreciate you.”

Stehlin wants to see Curtis Singleton and Avery Hughes go out as seniors with a podium performance. Chris Rider and Owen Roberts also can make podium with “a great day as well,” Stehlin said.

Spencer Running, the Clinton-Massie head coach, said league is the final team goal for the Falcons to achieve this season as the sectional and districts are more individually focused. That said, lineups and weight class assignments will be made with the team in mind.

”We have a lot of confidence in our guys,” said Running. “They will have to wrestle well, but I think they’re definitely going to put us in a position to win.”

Running said Cody Lisle and Elijah Groh are favorites to vie for individual trophies “but we feel like a few others on the team could come away with a title if we have a good day of wrestling.”

And many times, a team title is won in the consolation bracket and not with the guys who stand atop the podium.

”Wrestling back through the consolation bracket is tough, but our guys are good at bouncing back,” the CM coach said. “We’ve gotten better at finishing tournaments strong and expect that out of our team Saturday.”