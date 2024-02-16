WILMINGTON — Throughout the season, Wilmington head coach Jaevin Cumberland has implored his team to find a way to finish strong and win close games.

On Friday night, against New Richmond, the Hurricane accomplished his request with a hard-fought, come from behind victory over visiting New Richmond at Fred Summers Court, 52-47.

“What a way to finish the season, here on Senior Night,” Cumberland said. “The kids played strong from the start, all the way and although we missed too many free throws, we got the clutch ones to seal it.”

With the victory, Wilmington avenged an earlier loss to the Lions, 58-54 on Jan. 12. The Hurricane was victorious in three of the final five games played to end the regular season.

The four Hurricane seniors — Mike Brown, Bryson Platt, Jon Custis and Alex Massie — were honored before the contest, and were in the starting line-up along with freshman Jayceon Kibler.

The lead switched hands seven times and was tied five times (18-33-35-37-39).

Wilmington held a 23-20 lead at halftime, but the Lions came back with a strong third quarter effort 17-12 and held a 37-35 lead heading into the final quarter. Needing a strong effort defensively, the Hurricane made it happened with a 17-10 margin to secure the win.

Non-Starter Chase Fickert, who is regarded as the teams’ top defensive player, figured prominently in the Hurricane comeback with three steals and layups in the final quarter. He ended the game with 13 points, 11 in the final period.

Although the Hurricane struggled from the free throw line, connecting on just 7 of 13 attempts at the line, Fickert sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 30.7 seconds remaining. The Hurricane defense held New Richmond off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Kibler was the top scorer for Wilmington with 19 points, including the first 11 Hurricane points in the contest.

For New Richmond, Ryan Utter led the way with 19 points, 12 coming in the second half.

Wilmington will play No. 2 seed Woodward Tuesday in the Division II Sectional at Princeton High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SUMMARY

Feb 16, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 52, New Richmond 47

NR^9^11^17^10^^47

W^7^16^12^17^^52

(47) NEW RICHMOND (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Singer 1-0-0-2, Utter 8-0-3-19, Dykes 1-0-2-4, Wolf 0-1-3-6, Stoffel. 0-0-0-0, Keith 5-0-0-10, Hess 1-1-1-6. Team Totals: 16-2-9-47.

(52) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 3-0-0-6, Fickert 4-0-5-13, Rickman 0-0-0-0, Platt 0-2-0-6, Cumberland 4-0-0-8, Custis 0-0-0-0, Massie 0-0-0-0, Kibler 4-3-2-19. Team Totals: 15-5-7-52.