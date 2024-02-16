BLANCHESTER — On a snowy, cold night, Blanchester and Bethel-Tate hooked up in a barn-burner at the BHS gym.

Led by senior Bryce Sipple’s 29 points, Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 66-61 Friday in SBAAC National Division competition.

The win came on senior night with Sipple, Nick Taylor, Jansen Wymer, Xander Culberson, Braz Byrom and Cole Bradley being honored.

The win puts Blanchester at 8-14 for the regular season and 5-7 in the National Division.

The Tigers are 12-10, 6-6.

Sipple scored 9 of Blanchester’s first quarter points but the Wildcats trailed 15-14.

The offense was more balanced in the second and BHS surged to the lead, 32-28 at halftime. Sipple had 14 points while Kaden Cromer added seven and Wymer had five.

Sipple had 9 in the third and Blanchester maintained the lead, though it was shrinking, 48-47, after three.

In the fourth, Blanchester held on for the win to conclude the regular season.

Cromer and Wymer both finished with 11 points while Nainoa Tangonan had nine. Taylor and Evan Malott scored three points each.